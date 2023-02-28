The Brunswick Finance Committee gave the thumbs up Monday to a $74,000 ask from City Manager Regina McDuffie to get the city’s revived recreation department off the ground.
There are roughly four months left in the city’s current fiscal year. The city’s fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30.
A memo from McDuffie to the city’s finance committee asks for $74,000 to get the department off the ground and running until the next fiscal year begins in July.
In total, the department will likely add $1.1 million to the city’s annual budget. Salaries are expected to cost around $380,000 annually, with the rest going toward other expenses like groundskeeping, athletic supplies and equipment, pool maintenance and utility costs. The News reported in Monday’s edition that the personnel cost was the only expense.
The finance committee makes recommendations to the City Commission, but it does not have the final say on financial matters.
Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson, Commissioner Felicia Harris and Finance Director Kathy Mills make up the committee.
The City Commission will consider whether to approve the expense at a future meeting.
While the city will not be formally set to take over recreation programming until September, McDuffie wants to begin the hiring process.
“By the time we switch over from the county we will be ready to go into having athletics for the fall,” McDuffie said.
Once all the new hires are in place, she said the staff will begin transitioning to the new administration, acquiring supplies and equipment, establishing programs and registering kids for recreation programs.
City Finance Director Kathy Mills asked if the city expected to have to purchase all new equipment for its programs.
“Most of the equipment are things they have purchased since (the county took over in 2012), but we will go into negotiations to see what can be kept,” McDuffie said.
Glynn County’s Recreation and Parks Department took over Howard Coffin Park and the Roosevelt Lawrence Community Center, along with all recreation programs in the city, in 2012 as part of a sales tax-sharing agreement between the two local government agencies.
Finance committee members also approved $841,383 in upgrades to Mary Ross Waterfront Park. The project is the second phase of upgrades to the park. The first involved renovating and improving the docks along the waterfront.
“Primarily this includes access to the park, and most of it is at the south end of the park by Gloucester,” said Public Works Director Garrow Alberson.
Upgrades include a turnaround area in the parking lot for vehicles, new paving in the parking lot, an archway entrance sign with brick columns, new signs around the park, an expansion of the brick plaza, new sidewalks and upgrades to a fishing area on the southern-most dock, Alberson said.
“We could be ready for a little bit of a grant opening around Labor Day,” Alberson said.
Roughly $300,000 of the project will be paid for by SPLOST 2016 funds, Alberson said, with the rest coming from the American Rescue Plan Act.
In other business, the committee recommended:
• Awarding a $585,950 contract with Georgia Asphalt Producers to upgrade the intersection of Lanier Boulevard and Gloucester Street to U.S. 17. Improvements include a second turn lane on eastbound Gloucester turning north on U.S. 17 to keep backed-up traffic from blocking Lanier Boulevard, some upgrades to Lanier Boulevard to make it easier to turn onto Gloucester and pedestrian crossing upgrades at Lanier.
• Spending $76,530 of American Rescue Plan Act funding on the Roosevelt Youth Community Center for up-to-code gym, room and hallway floors.
• Purchasing a backhoe for $107,537.