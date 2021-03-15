The first phase of a comprehensive update to Brunswick’s zoning ordinance will be unveiled at the city commission meeting Wednesday.
The 55-page update to city ordinances deletes definitions no longer needed such as an automotive service station to reflect that gas stations no longer work on vehicles, as well as new definitions such as bed and breakfast homes, lofts and short-term rentals.
Some general regulations such as the home occupation evaluation standard have been completely re-written, while others such as buffer requirements and off-street parking requirements were updated for clarity and to reflect current needs.
The city’s sign ordinance has been completely reorganized for clarity and to better define development standards for signs by type and location.
The proposed changes will clarify additions to existing buildings, buffers, conditional use of property, junk or salvage yards, manufactured or modular homes, outdoor storage, and many other categories.
Additions include a requirement limiting home offices or businesses to no more than 25 percent of the heated floor space of a residence, with no direct sale of goods or services allowed on the premises. Other restrictions include the storage of goods, materials and supplies.
Hours for most home businesses are limited to 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
The presentation will begin at 5 p.m., followed by a public comment period at 6 p.m.
A corrective action plan submitted to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division for Hercules and Pinova cleanups will be presented to city officials. The main presenter will be Greg Roush, a senior principal with Geosyntec.
An amendment to the city’s application and approval process for police escorts during funeral processions will be considered.
Mayor Cornell Harvey will also make an appointment to the Brunswick Housing Authority and another to the Urban Redevelopment Authority.
The meeting will be streamed live beginning at 5 p.m. at facebook.com/citybwkga or at cityofbrunswick-ga-gov.zoom.us/j/94501587228.