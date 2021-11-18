The Brunswick City Commission set 2020 as the base year for certification by state officials at Wednesday’s meeting.
The certification of 2020 as the city’s tax base is the one of the final steps needed to create a working tax allocation district in downtown Brunswick. The tax allocation district, or TAD, is designed to help accelerate growth in the tax digest and attract redevelopment.
The city still has to create an advisory committee to help review applications and to establish policies and procedures.
City officials learned there are three ways to finance TAD projects: Tax exempt bond funding, typically used for large projects over $10 million. Bank financing, which is done for projects ranging between $1 million and $10 million. And the most common way of funding is Pay as you go, where rebates of taxes are given for a set number of years to help developers invest more in their projects.
After the certification is approved, the city will have to adopt policies and procedures before it begins accepting applications and implementing a review process.
City officials also got an update about the sea level response plan. Robert Brown, a consultant with Goodwin Mills Cawood, said there are 68 potential projects in the county that need to be done.
He said 16 of those are in city limits, with the most vulnerable area being the city’s central hub along Gloucester and Mansfield streets.
Brown said the city should begin planning to flood proof municipal buildings or plan to relocated them to higher ground.
He said some city roads will be under water if sea levels rise three feet, many of them state roads.
In other business, the city commission:
• Approved 13 alcohol license renewal requests, with one being held for further discussion. Snappy Food Mart’s request was under additional scrutiny because the store had been recently cited for underage sale of alcohol to a minor.
Commissioners agreed to grant a license, fine the business $150 and place it on probation for six months. The owner was warned the penalty for an additional violation of underage sales could result in revocation of his license to sell alcohol.
• Heard a presentation by City Manager Regina McDuffie about a federal disaster relief community development block grant. McDuffie said she plans to request $12 million to complete all four phases of the College Park drainage project. She said the project is shovel ready and wants to send the application as soon as possible, even though the deadline isn’t until Jan. 14.
Glynn County is a co-applicant with the city.
• Approved a request for McDuffie to enter into negotiations with Republic Services for a new waste collection contract.
McDuffie said there will be no substantial increase in fees but curbside recycling will be optional. She said the reason for the change in recycling is those who don’t recycle still use the bins for household waste, contaminating the recycling stream when the bins get emptied.
McDuffie said there will be a strong campaign encouraging people to sign up for recycling before the new agreement expires next year. She estimated the service will cost about $4 a month.
“I want to promote recycling and get people to participate,” McDuffie said.
• Voted to approve an intergovernmental agreement to accept $250,000 in funding designated by County Commissioner Walter Rafolski for improvements to city squares and sidewalks.
City officials praised Rafolski for his decision designate the money to help the city. Several commissioners pointed out Rafolski is an at-large commissioner and didn’t have to designate any funding to the city.
• Approval of $50 gift cards for full-time city employees and $25 gift cards for part-time and seasonal employees for holiday bonuses.
• Agreed to accept a grant to help pay for a fitness court at Goodyear Park. The fitness court will cost $165,000 and need additional funding to pay for the project.