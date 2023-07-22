Two years away from the world of emergency management was enough for Alec Eaton.
For the last three weeks, Eaton, the former interim director of Glynn County’s Emergency Management Agency, has been back on the job, but this time for the Brunswick Fire Department as its first-ever EMA coordinator.
“I’m really excited for the opportunity to work with the city,” Eaton said. “They have a really positive outlook about how we can help our community and what we can do for our citizens.”
Eaton served for three years as an EMA specialist for the county and two years as interim director before leaving to pursue a nonprofit endeavor with his sister called Eat’N Together to address local food insecurity.
The nonprofit will continue to operate, but Eaton will spend his days ensuring emergency management activities in the city are up to date and running smoothly. To accomplish that, Eaton will work closely with the county EMA and be the bridge in the relationship between the two entities so that in the case of a true emergency like a hurricane, information is flowing freely and accurately to all parties.
He will also represent the city’s interests when emergency response decisions are made.
“That way everyone can focus on their main objectives,” Eaton said.
That includes fire and police departments and other departments like public works, all of which are responsible for different aspects of emergency response. Eaton will serve as the conduit in those situations to ensure a successful response.
He has plenty of experience doing just that. He was part of the county’s response to multiple hurricanes and tropical storms, the Golden Ray disaster and other scenarios that he said has prepared him well for his new position.
“You name it, we’ve been through it,” Eaton said. “We want the entire community to be prepared for the worst that can happen and all the way down to a simple displacement.”
The massive fire on April 15 at Pinova in Brunswick offered a perfect example of when having a city representative in emergency response and planning is crucial, he said.
To ensure everyone is prepared, Eaton said he will be working with the county’s EMA staff to get as many people as possible signed up for CodeRED, an automated alert system that keeps people updated on things like storms and other potential emergencies.
He will also be preaching the virtues of emergency preparedness, especially as hurricane season picks up heading into the fall. Eaton said he is available to speak to businesses, church groups, civic organizations or anyone who wants to learn more about how to properly prepare for a hurricane and other emergencies.
“It’s important to create an emergency plan and EMA can help with that,” Eaton said.
Brunswick Fire Chief Tim White said the new position is a great addition to the fire department, especially with someone as experienced as Eaton filling it. White said with Eaton on board, the city’s emergency response agencies will be ready when the time comes.
“We’re definitely happy to have him on board,” White said. “He will be a great asset to the department.”