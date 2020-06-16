The upcoming fiscal year will be a challenge for the city of Brunswick, with no money budgeted for employee raises and questions about how to help struggling small businesses.
City commissioners agreed to draft a letter to the Glynn County Commission asking for a SPLOST 7 resolution on the November ballot.
Commissioner Julie Martin suggested contacting county commissioners individually to explain the importance of the 1-cent tax to the local economy.
The referendum was pulled from the ballot earlier this year by county commissioners.
The city’s message to the county will be clear, said Regina McDuffie, city manager.
“Put something in you can pass instead of what you want,” she said.
Commissioner Johnny Cason said an estimated 60 percent of the tax generating millions for local tax coffers comes from visitors living outside the Golden Isles.
“I would get behind a good, fair tax,” he said.
McDuffie also gave commissioners an overview of the proposed budget including what is left over in community development block grants, federal seized assets accounts, the Jekyll Island fund and other projects.
McDuffie said the city is near the top of the list for federal disaster aid, which could be in the “millions.” A city-owned house at 512 Mansfield St. will house disaster relief workers once the city receives the funding, McDuffie said.
Cason cautioned commissioners to plan for gas prices to rise and not to expect prices to stay below $2 a gallon.
“We need to manage our fleet pretty close,” he said.
The biggest expenditure on the $30.1 million budget is the 65 percent paid to city employees. While it sounds like a lot, McDuffie said city workers take up a smaller percentage of the budget than average. A comparable city typically spends 70 to 73 percent of its budget on employee salaries and benefits.
Harvey said employees could still see a raise if the city gets CARES Act funding. He praised McDuffie’s presentation, especially considering she began the job in early May, midway through the budget process.
“They a tight budget,” Harvey said. “It’s very well thought out.”