City officials know they have $9.5 million coming to Brunswick as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
The infusion of cash is appreciated, but city officials are still learning details about how the money can be spent.
Brunswick City Manager Regina McDuffie said some of the money will be designated to help cities with their losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
McDuffie believes the city will also be able to help small businesses and industries. But she is still waiting for guidelines on how to allocate the money. The city may also be able to spend some of the money on projects that have been deferred.
“We know we’re getting money, but we don’t know how we can spend it,” McDuffie said.
About half of the $9.5 million is expected to be sent to the city within the next 60 days. McDuffie said she plans to meet with Glynn County officials to ensure there is no duplication of services between the municipalities that could be coordinated to ensure a more effective way to deliver the assistance. Glynn County is expected to receive around $16 million as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
“We’re going to pool together with the county,” McDuffie said.
The question remains how and to whom the money will be allocated. The legislation does include aid to individual households.
McDuffie said it is important to be prepared to distribute the funds as quickly as possible once they are deposited in the city’s account.
“There is a sense of urgency,” she said. “I want to use it in our community.”