By the time the polls close in today’s municipal election, the 89 mail-in ballots returned so far will have been opened and scanned into the tabulator.
But those mail-in votes and any others that arrive today won’t be counted until the polls close at 7 p.m.
All city polls open at 7 a.m.
Christina Redden, assistant elections supervisor, said she expects a good turnout to determine the next Brunswick mayor and North Ward city commissioner.
“Our early voting numbers are higher than previous city elections,” she said.
In the last election where the mayor’s seat was contested eight years ago, Redden said 24.3% of the city’s registered voters turned out. Incumbent Mayor Cornell Harvey, who won that election, cannot seek a third 4-year term in office because of term limits.
Candidates for mayor are Ann M. Senior, Cosby Johnson, Helen Rachel Ladson, Ivan D. Figueroa, John D. Perry II, Robbie Tucker, Travis Slim Riddle and incumbent city commissioner Vincent T. Williams.
Four candidates qualified to seek the North Ward City Commission seat held by Williams — Earnest Peewee Culbreath, Gary B. Cook Sr., Kendra Leola Rolle and Neil R. Foster.
South Ward Commissioner Felicia Harris is unopposed in her bid for reelection.
In both contested races, if one candidate fails to get more than 50% of the vote in the general election, which is very likely, the top two vote-getters in each race will face each other in a runoff on Nov. 30.
Including mail-in ballots received and early votes, 604 people have already cast their votes.
Voters who have cast ballots at the Boys and Girls Club in the past are reminded that Bethel Evangelical Community Church, 801 I St., is their new polling place.
For more information on where to vote call the Glynn County Board of Elections at 912-554-7060.