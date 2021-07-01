Brunswick city commissioners updated the Comprehensive Plan in October 2018 to develop a vision for the future and assess the city’s needs.
The plan included 70 projects by 2023, with half the projects already completed.
At the July 7 City Commission meeting, another update of the plan will be presented.
Topics planned for discussion include economic development, housing, transportation, supplemental plans and cultural, environmental, and infrastructure and parks projects.
Commissioners will also hold a public hearing to get input on a rezoning request for multiple lots on Howe and Grant streets to enable St. Francis Xavior to build a new school building.
City Manager Regina McDuffie will ask commissioners to reconsider a request to raise stormwater utility fees by 25 cents a month. During the June 28 city finance committee meeting, McDuffie said she would recommend leaving the fees at the existing rate of $4.50 a month because the city is not losing money at this time.
Commissioners asked city staff at a meeting last month to research how the money was being spent. They said they would wait for the results of the research before voting on a proposed rate hike.
A request to create an enterprise zone that will enable $5.4 million in renovations to the Kress building to begin in downtown Brunswick will be considered. City officials will also be asked to consider a five-year tax abatement to enable the project to get started.
McDuffie called them “simple incentives to help with up-front costs.”
If approved, the city will save $150,000 by doing a five-year abatement instead of the traditional 10-year agreement. The project will generate an additional $15,000 annually for city coffers after the five-year abatement expires.
Georgia Ports Authority Chief Administration Officer James McCurry Jr. will give a presentation regarding the fire marshal’s report about the wood pellet fire in a ports authority warehouse in downtown Brunswick.
Wednesday’s Brunswick City Commission meeting begins at 5 p.m. and can be viewed online at facebook.com/citybwkga.