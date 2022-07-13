City officials revealed their plans for SPLOST revenue should the referendum pass in November.
SPLOST is a 1% sales tax that must be approved by the voters. The current proposal would last for six years and will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
County Manager Bill Fallon said the Brunswick Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce-funded Carl Vinson Institute study found 43.6% of sales tax revenue comes from visitors.
Given economic conditions, the SPLOST proposal is built around two tiers to make sure essential work still gets done in the event of an economic downturn.
Glynn County, the city of Brunswick, the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission, Jekyll Island Authority,Brunswick-Glynn Economic Development Authority and Glynn County Airport Commission would each get a cut of the proposed tax that generate between $130 million to $170 million. The smaller figure is based on a potential economic downturn.
All six agencies prioritized their projects based on that framework and split their projects into two tiers.
The city’s project list amounts to $37.4 million between two tiers — $28.6 million in Tier 1 and $8.8 million in Tier 2 — and covers a broad range of projects from roads, sidewalks and drainage to public safety and public works vehicles to renovations and upgrades to facilities like Mary Ross Waterfront Park and the Ritz Theater.
“None of these projects happen if we as a municipality do not have access to the funding mechanism of SPLOST,” said Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson.
Of the total, Johnson said $25 million would go to infrastructure and $11.5 million of that to drainage specifically under the higher $170 million estimate.
“L Street still floods to this day … however L Street doesn’t flood for three days anymore. It floods for three hours,” Johnson said. “... Anybody who rides through downtown after a hard rain or lives in a historic neighborhood during a flood, we know those problems only get worse.”
Another $8 million would be allocated to milling and paving streets, a significant expenditure as the city plays host to several assets that service the whole community — Southeast Georgia Health System, College of Coastal Georgia, Brunswick City Hall, Glynn County Courthouse and the U.S. Post Office, to name a few. Because of this, he said it is vitally important for the infrastructure around these assets to be repaired and upgraded.
Under the two-tiered structure, projects on the city’s SPLOST list were created to be able to reach substantial completion without full funding. The only one that would be cut entirely in the event of an economic downturn would be cemetery restoration.
“Accountability has been an issue for many of these projects and we want to make sure we’re as open and transparent to the community … with your dollars,” Johnson said.
Three new measures are aimed at making sure the city meets this high standard, he said. First, the city’s finance department will give quarterly updates on SPLOST projects. City commissioners will also hold two annual town halls to give the public a chance to ask questions directly to the city officials who have answers.
Finally, the city will publicize a designated liaison for the public to contact who will be able to deal with SPLOST-related questions and concerns.
“We’re going to make sure we do the work to get out in front of those questions and get you the answers,” Johnson said.
Fallon spoke briefly about the county’s project list, which was released two weeks before the town hall. He also detailed some additional measures the county hopes to implement.
A dedicated project manager will take responsibility for making sure everything is completed on time, and quarterly briefs from staff members on the status of projects will ideally keep any from stalling.
Jack Kilgore, outgoing chair of the EDA, pitched the importance of the EDA’s plans for the funds.
“The future growth of the county and city jobs are dependent on economic development, and that’s true of any community,” Kilgore said.
The EDA is asking for $3 million for infrastructure and engineering on local industrial parks to make them more attractive to businesses. The ultimate goal is to bring new jobs to Glynn County.
“Three million dollars is a drop in the bucket of what we need in the long term, but it will get us through the next few years,” Kilgore said.
He pointed to a $5.5 billion investment in Bryan County announced recently to open an electric vehicle and battery factory. Glynn County is well-situated to attract the industries necessary to support the enterprise, he said, but it’s no guarantee any will open in Glynn.
Chances can be improved by upgrading sites at industrial parks so businesses can move in and begin operations as quickly as possible.
“There will be multiple tiers of suppliers locating in Georgia because of that investment,” Kilgore said.
Andrew Burroughs, executive director of the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission, gave a rundown of the JWSC’s projects.
Plans amount to $15 million in both tiers, the top-billed items being a new water tower at I-95 Exit 42 and a project to expand water and sewer infrastructure into areas immediately adjacent to the current system.
A project currently ongoing in the Arco neighborhood in Brunswick will bring sewer access to 450 new parcels, he said, illustrating how many people such projects can benefit.
Charles Walker, whose home is off U.S. 17, raised objections to one project — engineering work on a project to widen Glynco Parkway to four lanes. He said it would only really benefit a handful of businesses.
Glynn County Commission Vice Chairman Wayne Neal said the road would also serve as an important artery for hurricane evacuation.
Another county resident, Brant Anderson, said his business was all but shut down during the SPLOST 2016 L Street reconstruction project. It put a bad taste in his mouth. He was skeptical that the projects were actually necessary if the local governments couldn’t find a way to pay for $130 million to $170 million in “needed” projects in its regular operating budget.
Johnson said the projects are necessary, but the city’s budget simply can’t accommodate them. If the city started them, it’s not a certainty it would be able to finish them. The only other option is to raise the city’s property tax.
“This is the cheapest, most comprehensive way to do these projects that are of paramount importance to everyone in our city,” Johnson said.
A full list of 2022 SPLOST projects can be found at www.100percentimpact4glynn.com.