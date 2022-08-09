Several dozen gathered in a vacant lot at the corner of Albany and G streets today to remember Ahmaud Arbery and the journey to securing justice for his murder.
“Why would you want to remember something so tragic?” former Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey asked the crowd. “Because you need to remember to make a change.”
The event served as an unveiling of new street signs on Albany, which dedicated the street to Arbery’s memory. Brunswick’s City Commission voted to approve the new signs in December when Harvey presided as mayor.
“It’s just a shame we can do so little for one who has given so much,” Harvey said.
Tuesday also served as a bookend of sorts to the trial of Arbery’s three killers, convicted in November on state murder charges and in February of federal hate crimes. On Monday, Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and accomplice William “Roddie” Bryan were handed life sentences on the federal charges after receiving life sentences on the murder convictions in January.
While it marked the end of this chapter, Lee Merritt, a lawyer for Arbery’s family, said it’s not the end of the story.
He led the crowd in chants of “Long live Ahmaud Arbery,” before contrasting the new street signs with Confederate monuments. Those serve to celebrate White supremacists of the South, he said, while the signs unveiled today will forever commemorate the progress made in tearing down that legacy.
“When you see the name ‘Ahmaud Arbery’ on Albany, remember the fight you are part of,” he told the crowd.
Glynn County still has a lot of work to do, he said, as it was the county police who enabled the McMichaels to take the law into their own hands, resulting in Arbery’s murder. Further, he called for the continued prosecution of former Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson and Waycross DA George Barnhill.
Johnson recused herself from the case after allegedly advising police not to arrest the McMichaels, and Barnhill declined to bring charges on the grounds they were conducting a citizen’s arrest.
Ahmaud’s mother, Wanda Cooper Jones, said she missed her son like nothing else, but she was glad to see the change he had caused — namely passage of a new state hate crimes law and abolition of Georgia’s citizen’s arrest statute.
Marcus Arbery, Ahmaud’s father, also spoke, thanking God for bringing his son’s killers to justice.
Not all signs had been installed Tuesday, but City Manager Regina McDuffie said every street sign on Albany Street would be replaced with those memorializing Ahmaud Arbery.