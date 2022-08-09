Several dozen gathered in a vacant lot at the corner of Albany and G streets today to remember Ahmaud Arbery and the journey to securing justice for his murder.

“Why would you want to remember something so tragic?” former Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey asked the crowd. “Because you need to remember to make a change.”

Two hours before a sentencing hearing began for the first of three men convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery’s shooting death, a group of clergy gathered across Gloucester Street to pray.