City commissioners unanimously rejected a proposal Wednesday to amend the alcohol ordinance to add a 3 percent pour tax at Brunswick businesses.
Prior to the vote, businesswoman Susan Bates, owner of Tipsy McSway’s, spoke on behalf of herself and several other downtown business owners.
“It’s important for us to keep attracting businesses to the city limits,” she said.
Lance Sabee said a pour tax is “a major step in the wrong direction,” and he asked city officials to consider other ways to generate new tax revenue.
“We’re really in a growth stage,” he said.
Commissioner Julie Martin made the motion to reject the proposed tax, and Vincent Williams, the commissioner who initially proposed the tax, seconded the motion.
In other business, members of the Brunswick Kiwanis Club spoke about the city’s plans to develop Mary Ross Park and asked city officials to follow the master plan to develop the park.
Teeple Hill, chairman of the Stewbilee committee for the Kiwanis Club, said the plans for improving the park could jeopardize the future of the annual event.
“Mary Ross Park is premier event space,” he said. “The proposed plan will really affect Stewbilee. It will severely hamper what we do.”
Other Kiwanis club members also expressed concerns about how the city’s plans for improvements at the park could affect the festival. City officials never voted on anything regarding the park at the meeting.
Commissioners spent nearly an hour discussing the merits to three conditional use permits on different tracts in the city. One in particular, a request for a business owner to offer guarantees to repair used cars sold to customers was rejected by commissioners. Instead, they voted to approve the original planning commission recommendation to allow the owner to store, sell and repair vehicles prior to their sale from the lot.
Commissioners approved amendments to the city’s annual action plan describing how the city will allocate funds for new project infrastructure and affordable housing.
City officials also approved a short-term lease with St. Francis Catholic Church to lease a city-owned building at 503 Mansfield St. for use as temporary classroom space for St. Francis Xavier School. The lease would require the church to pay $4,000 a month to rent the building. The lease is for nine months, with three optional one-month extensions.