The Brunswick Tree Board wants a new tree ordinance that will protect large old trees from developers looking to clear cut land and give city authorities real power to enforce the protections.
The board is working on two ordinances regulating tree cutting and preservation on both public and private land. Georgia Arbor Day is the priority right now, with board members deciding to tackle the public tree ordinance afterward and the private tree ordinance some time in the summer.
Chairwoman Bonyetta Brison-Kitts started a discussion of what the board would like to see in a tree ordinance, which members could refine and research before taking up the task in the summer.
Jill Wright, another board member, said much of what Robert Seamans of the Georgia Forestry Commission told the board at its September meeting. He used Statesboro’s ordinance as an example, which requires a certain percentage of land coverage by tree canopy and assigns the trees it wants people to plant in small, medium and large categories, which count toward that percentage.
Board member Ashby Worley wanted to get a city commissioner involved in the process. Wright suggested taking input from the public during a Georgia Arbor Day event next month.
Brison-Kitts was most concerned with strong enforcement of the rules, giving the city real authority to force compliance.
John Hunter, city planning, development and codes director, said the Jekyll Island Authority has a strong tree protection ordinance in place and would likely be glad to send someone to discuss it with the tree board.
Several members of the Marshview Condo Owners Association who attended the meeting wanted to know what the city could do about the developers of an apartment complex on U.S. 17, where the former Golden Isles Inn is undergoing demolition, cutting down large old trees.
The developer, Vassa Cate, is known for clear cutting properties before developing them on St. Simons Island and apologizing after the fact, said one of the condo owners. Another member noted the woods there serve as habit for several species of birds.
Hunter said the demolition could not go ahead without removing some trees because of 15 years of neglect and overgrowth. Before any trees not immediately pertinent to the demolition can be cut down, the developer will have to file a tree survey indicating which trees are on the property, which they want to cut down and how they’ll replace them.
The Glynn Avenue Design Framework is not strong enough to protect trees to the extent the condo owners association wants, however, he said.
Hunter said the board could use the private tree ordinance to enhance protection for trees in the city, but probably not in time to do anything about the U.S. 17 property.
“It was six years ago,” he said. “You may be able to get that through with a different commission with different priorities.”
The board also discussed a celebration of Georgia Arbor Day, which will be held at Mary Ross Waterfront Park on Feb. 25, the board decided Tuesday.
In past meetings, the tree board decided, in addition to celebrating the state’s forests, to hand out saplings and seeds, provide educational material on how to tend to a tree and provide general education about trees.
The Magnolia Garden Club definitely wants to participate in the event, said Wright. She asked them to send a certified horticulturist in the club to the event to provide information and education to people about the trees and seeds given away.
The college is a designated “tree campus,” he said, and typically holds an Arbor Day event on a weekday because staff, faculty and students are off on weekends. A past attempt to hold it on a weekend did not draw much of a crowd.
He invited the tree board and everyone involved in the city’s Arbor Day to join the college celebration. Brison-Kitts said doing so would give more people a chance to take part in the event.