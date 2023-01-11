The Brunswick Tree Board wants a new tree ordinance that will protect large old trees from developers looking to clear cut land and give city authorities real power to enforce the protections.

The board is working on two ordinances regulating tree cutting and preservation on both public and private land. Georgia Arbor Day is the priority right now, with board members deciding to tackle the public tree ordinance afterward and the private tree ordinance some time in the summer.

