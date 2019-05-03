There are more than $200 million in possible investment opportunities in Brunswick, and city officials plan to show how they can compete with larger cities to attract new businesses.
Nearly 100 business executives and community leaders will meet from 8 to 11 a.m. on Monday at the Stembler Theatre at College of Coastal Georgia for the announcement about “Opportunity Brunswick.”
The intent of the meeting, which is open to the public, is to attract qualified Opportunity Zone investors and explain the potential benefits, including the many tax breaks that are available if they open a business in the city.
The Opportunity Zone incentive is a new community investment tool established by Congress in 2017 to encourage longterm investment in low-income urban and rural communities across the nation.
A large area of Brunswick has been designated as one of the state’s 260 qualified Opportunity Zones, which enables investors to qualify for permanent exclusion of taxable income on new gains, basis step up of capital gains invested, and temporary deferral of capital gains.
City officials describe the new program as a “one-stop interactive online solution for opportunity fund managers, investors, developers, realtors and citizens to engage in the city’s investment opportunities.”
The online platform will provide up-to-date information on upcoming projects, incentives, site availability, maps, the city’s comprehensive plans and other information to help business owners and companies interested in investing in Brunswick and Glynn County.
Travis Stegall, economic and community development director for the city, said Brunswick is doing its part to help keep Georgia the No. 1 state in the nation to do business.