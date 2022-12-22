Brunswick will be taking part in a new workforce development program from the Georgia Municipal Association and the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute.

“We’re the guinea pig, so to speak,” Assistant City Manager Jeremiah Bergquist told the City Commission on Wednesday.

More from this section

Revolutionary War veterans honored

Revolutionary War veterans honored

Members of the Marshes of Glynn Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution laid Christmas wreaths Monday at the graves of some of Glynn County’s — and America’s — oldest veterans.