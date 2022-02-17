Brunswick city commissioners didn’t have much debate about the best way to repair a reinforced concrete pipe running along Howe Street at Wednesday’s meeting.
City engineer Garrow Alberson told the commissioners they had two options to repair the pipe on Howe beginning at Egmont Street and discharging into the river along the west side of Brunswick.
Several joints are failing along the length of the pipe, causing sinkholes in the pavement on Bay Street and the surface of the parking lot at the Georgia Ports Authority Mayors Point Terminal.
Alberson said one option is to replace the concrete pipes because the rubber gaskets are failing. It would involve digging a trench as deep as 15 feet, tearing up concrete streets to replace the pipes.
Replacement would require permits from the Georgia Department of Transportation, which won’t be happy with the request because Bay Street was recently repaved. It would also require permitting from CSX Railroad, a process that is time consuming.
Both permits would add additional cost and time.
Replacement would cost about $229,000 and last 25 to 30 years, Alberson said.
The other option is to install a polyester liner the entire 545 feet that requires repair. The sleeve is inflated, then steam is used to seal the inch and a half thick liner to the concrete pipe.
Alberson said the sleeve’s lifespan is estimated at more than 50 years.
The city chose to use a similar liner along Atlanta Avenue several years ago with success, Alberson said.
“There have been no issues since the work was done,” he said. “We feel like this is the better option.”
Alberson said work could start within 30 days and a single sleeve will be inserted the entire length of the pipe at one time because the pipe runs in a straight line to the river, where it discharges.
Alberson said the liner will not affect the flow of water to the river.
Funding for the work will come from excess stormwater utility funds, he said. And the liner will cost considerably less — $159,908.
Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the liner.
The meeting opened with a presentation by Keep Golden Isles Beautiful to Brunswick Executive Assistant Deboarah McCauley-Craig. She was awarded with the Outstanding Public Service Award for her efforts in keeping Brunswick clean.
She organized the annual citywide cleanup and is considered the city’s go-to person with complaints about litter.