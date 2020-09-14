City to receive block grant funds
Brunswick will receive thousands of dollars in Community Development Block Grant funds to assist with housing needs.
Brunswick will receive $148,141, announced U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1. It is the smallest amount awarded by HUD in his district.
Savannah will receive the largest chunk in the first district at $1.2 million. Valdosta will receive $456,505 and Hinesville $163,228.
The funding is available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“The CDBG program works to address housing needs and homelessness in our communities,” Carter said. “This funding will work to provide the safe housing that is needed.”