City Hall is not planning to increase the property tax rate this year, but rising property values mean tax bills could be higher all the same.
The city has no plans to change the tax rate this year, City Manager Regina McDuffie said at a recent city meeting.
Since 2014, the city’s millage rate has been 13.219 mills. One mill is a 10th of a percent. To calculate your property tax bill, multiply the assessed value by the millage rate, and divide that by 1,000.
Anytime property values rise, municipalities are by law required either to lower the millage rate to the point at which it would retain the same revenue as the prior year or advertise a property tax increase.
If the city took the first option, the millage rate would be lowered to 12.079 mils.
According to the city’s budget for the fiscal year 2023-2034, the property tax digest — the total taxable property in the county — increased 10% over the prior year. The projected real property tax revenue for this budget year is $5.4 million. Last year, the city budgeted for $5 million but actually collected $5.4 million in property taxes.
“These numbers are preliminary and subject to change as we make final entries for the year-end audit,” said Kathy Mills, city finance director. “At the time the budget is prepared we have preliminary digest numbers.”
McDuffie told city commissioners at a recent meeting that City Hall had been very conservative when estimating property tax revenue for the coming year.
The city will hold three public hearings on the millage rate at Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St.: 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Aug. 16 and 6 p.m. on Aug. 23.
The city’s total budget is $24.4 million, including $4.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding from the federal government, which the city intends to use for housing programs, public facility improvements and operation, business support and a new public transit system. Personnel salaries account for $13.45 million of that.
Sales tax revenue is also expected to rise by around $1.1 million this budget year.
A lot of that additional revenue, $1.12 million, will be eaten up by the city’s newly revived recreation department and accompanying renovations and upgrades to Howard Coffin Park. This fiscal year, the city is expected to take over recreation services in the city limits from the Glynn County Recreation and Parks Department, which has operated the programs since 2012.
A total of 13 new employees are included in the new budget to fill administrative roles in IT, human resources and recreation, nine of which are for the recreation department.
An across-the-board 3% raise for city employees, plus continuing efforts to retain personnel in police and public works departments — both chronically understaffed — add an even greater burden on the budget.
In total, the city has 237 full-time positions in the budget and nine part-time.