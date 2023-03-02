In response to the recent stabbing and hospitalization of a downtown business owner, the Brunswick City Commission will start a discussion about “nuisance properties” at its meeting on March 15.

Matthew Milburn, 47, owner of Victorian Place Antiques, 1412 Gloucester St., exited the front door of his business at around 1:30 p.m. Monday when police say Nathan Cook, 45, a homeless man, allegedly used a shard of glass from a broken mirror, wrapped in Spanish moss, and stabbed Milburn in the neck, a release from Assistant Brunswick Police Chief Angela Smith told The News.

More from this section