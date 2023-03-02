In response to the recent stabbing and hospitalization of a downtown business owner, the Brunswick City Commission will start a discussion about “nuisance properties” at its meeting on March 15.
Matthew Milburn, 47, owner of Victorian Place Antiques, 1412 Gloucester St., exited the front door of his business at around 1:30 p.m. Monday when police say Nathan Cook, 45, a homeless man, allegedly used a shard of glass from a broken mirror, wrapped in Spanish moss, and stabbed Milburn in the neck, a release from Assistant Brunswick Police Chief Angela Smith told The News.
"At the next meeting we'll be having a very frank and open conversation not only among ourselves but with community stakeholders as well about nuisance properties … drawing and attracting those that may be causing issues around our cities," Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson said at the end of the city commission's Wednesday meeting.
Pay for officers has been raised, benefits increased and a gang unit reinstituted, he said, but the commission needs to take a look at other sides of the problem of violence.
"When we have violent, moments, and especially random acts, it is incumbent on the leaders of a community to react in cohesive and transparent ways for the protection of our citizens," Johnson said.
While he did not specifically mention The Well, a daytime hospitality center for the homeless, Johnson said the city appreciates the work of all its nonprofits but must consider the safety of citizens.
In other business, the commission approved a liquor license for a new rooftop restaurant on Newcastle Street called 1509 Brunswick, which will open at the end of the month.
“1509 is a rooftop bar and grill. It'll have indoor seating and outdoor seating on two levels of rooftop,” said Kori McGraw, representing the owner, Tommy McGraw.
It will only be open for dinner hours and brunch on Sundays, McGraw said.
The restaurant sits atop the Kress Building in downtown Brunswick, which Tommy McGraw has been restoring. On the first floor is a bouldering gym, which has not yet opened, and a handful of hotel rooms and a piano bar, part of The Kress, a boutique luxury hotel. Most of The Kress' rooms are on the second floor.
Commissioner Julie Martin raised some concerns about parking, worrying that big events at the hotel or restaurant could strain the already limited parking in the downtown area.
“If you've got a seating capacity of 243 guests and you think about how many cars that could be … have a parking plan, maybe shuttle people to the restaurant,” Martin said.
Kori McGraw said they'd already considered that. Since the hotel and restaurant are under the same umbrella, the company has options to minimize outside traffic when it comes to catering and food service for events. The company also has a parking plan, she said.
Commissioner Johnny Cason thanked McGraw for being part of the revival of the city's commercial core.
The commission also granted a liquor license to Newcastle Wine Merchant a wine shop at 1328 Newcastle St. Currently, the store will only be able to sell alcohol for off-premises consumption. Brandon Boudreau, the owner, said he's working with the city's legal counsel, Brian Corry, on a new license type that would allow his shop to offer wine tastings as well.
Boudreau said he's been in the Golden Isles for several years, having worked at Sea Island and most recently ran a champagne bar on St. Simons Island.
“We really want to create good vibes in the community and great experiences, and bring wines that didn't exist before in the coastal area to Brunswick,” Boudreau said.
Martin asked how Boudreau's wine shop is different from Silver Bluff Brewery or Richland Rum, to which Corry responded that both are subject to different rules because they make their own product.
Two citizens spoke in favor of the request. Lance Sabbe, a historic district resident, lauded Boudreau for bringing something different to the downtown area.
In other business, the commission denied a liquor license request from H&H Mini Mart, the new owner of a store at 1603 L St. called In & Out.
Mayor Cosby Johnson said shops like this are already an issue in the city, a sentiment shared by Martin.
Members of the public were given two minutes each to speak their minds.
Anita Collins, on behalf of the Urbana-Perry Park Neighborhood Planning Assembly, said the area doesn't need any more liquor stores. This one in particular has been closed for several months, and allowing it to open again as it was before would not be good for citizens, she said.
“All I have to say is no, we don't want alcohol,” Collins said. “The number of businesses that sell alcohol in the Urbana-Perry Park neighborhood is astounding. The numbers are ridiculous, and I ask you to look at those numbers. That's my two minutes. The answer is no.”
Other residents spoke about issues with public intoxication, theft and violence in the neighborhood that will only be made worse if this store reopens.
Another who lives near the store said the loitering that went on near the store gave the whole area a bad reputation as “the hood.” As someone who plans to live out the rest of his life there, he said that's not acceptable to him.
Johnson said other areas of town have thriving groceries selling fresh meat and produce, and asked the owners, Harikrushina Patel, to consider a similar business model.
The commission also passed a resolution supporting efforts to get the Okefenokee Swamp designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and Georgia House Bill 71, which would limit surface mining near the Okefenokee.
It's the second time the resolution has come before the commission. At its last meeting, Johnson led most of the discussion. He said that he wanted to weigh evidence from both environmental advocates and Twin Pines Minerals as to whether a plan to mine titanium at the periphery of the swamp would harm the ecosystem.
Johnson also said he didn't feel comfortable passing a resolution regarding matters in another municipality's jurisdiction.
HB 71 would not impact Twin Pines' proposal.
Cason opened the discussion by saying everyone from the area has good memories of Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.
“God gave it to us, and we need to protect it,” Cason said.
Alice Keyes, with environmental advocacy group One Hundred Miles, said the language of the resolution had been changed somewhat to less strongly condemn the current mining proposal while still promoting the preservation of the swamp.
In other business, commissioners:
• Heard an announcement from Roxanne George, Community Development Block Grant manager, regarding a grant award. The grant will allow the city to repair a storm-damaged home, the first of its kind in the city.
• Reappointed Valerie Hepburn to the Glynn County Board of Health.
• Awarded a $585,950 contract with Georgia Asphalt Producers to add a left turn lane from eastbound Gloucester Street onto northbound U.S. 17 and intersection improvements at Lanier Boulevard and Gloucester.
• Awarded an $841,383 contract to Swindell Construction for upgrades to Mary Ross Waterfront Park.
• Voted to buy a backhoe for the Public Works Department cemetery division at $107,537. Public Works Director Garrow Alberson said the cemetery division uses its backhoe multiple times a day, and it's showing a lot of wear and tear.
• Granted a request from the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission to amend the city’s ordinances to give the utility more leeway to adjust fees and charges, and more flexibility in refunding customers for high water bills resulting from a leak.
Commissioners entered a closed session at the end of the meeting to discuss potential litigation.