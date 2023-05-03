The city of Brunswick is asking residents for input on the city’s comprehensive plan, a document that is intended to serve as a guiding influence on growth and development.

An open house is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Friday in the Brunswick-Glynn County Library.

