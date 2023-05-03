The city of Brunswick is asking residents for input on the city’s comprehensive plan, a document that is intended to serve as a guiding influence on growth and development.
An open house is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Friday in the Brunswick-Glynn County Library.
“We’re going to have some materials and maps so people can begin to see and discuss preferences in the direction the city may be heading,” said Russ Marane, a consultant working with the city’s Planning, Development and Codes Department on the comprehensive plan.
“There’s a lot of issues that the comp plan will have to deal with, and we want to get them on the table, have the public understand what they are and get their feedback.”
Marane said citizens will be able to view data on a variety of topics, such as housing, transportation and stormwater drainage. The city will provide the materials to take notes and write down feedback, if desired.
“People can drop in and chat with us. There will be several people from the city who can chat about anything they want to talk about,” Marane said. “One of the top items on the agenda is affordable housing. We had a stakeholder meeting a few weeks ago and that was all they wanted to talk about.”
The planning department already has some strong recommendations on that front, but Marane said he welcomes input from residents on the city’s housing supply.
“The condition of housing in the city is a huge issue and we’ve got a lot of information we’ve pulled together on that,” Marane said. “It’s just not available. People that want decent housing are having to move out of the city and into the county into the newly developed areas. Not that they want to, but that’s where the housing is being built.”
Housing isn’t the only subject. Marane said the city hopes to make sure the comprehensive plan places emphasis on correcting storm drainage issues and flooding and controlling tidal effects on the city. Both the city’s master plan and capital improvements plan include several such projects, and both will be available at the open house.
After the open house, feedback from residents will be taken to a committee of stakeholders, Marane said. The committee includes representatives from each of the city’s neighborhood planning assemblies, the College of Coastal Georgia, Southeast Georgia Health System, and local businesses, among others.
Once revisions to the 2018 plan are finalized, he said citizens will get a chance to view the final documents and make further suggestions at a public hearing before it’s sent to the state Department of Community Affairs for final approval.
It’s not available yet, but Marane said all relevant documentation will be available soon on the city’s website.