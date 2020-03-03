Spread of the coronavirus is a growing concern across the United States, including Brunswick.
A presentation will be made at Wednesday's Brunswick City Commission meeting to explain what preparations have been made to ensure health providers are ready if there is an outbreak in the Golden Isles.
City commissioner Johnny Cason asked for local health officials to make a presentation.
"Because we have responsibilities to vulnerable senior citizens who gather daily at the (Roosevelt) Harris Center, we need to be aware and make those citizens aware of best preventive measures," Cason wrote in his request. "Doing so may include making masks available and following any further advice gathered quickly from our health professionals. Our local health department also should be involved."
City commissioners will also consider approving a $15 million loan for the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water & Sewer Commission.
The city would sign on as a guarantor of the loan along with the county for water and sewer projects.
Wednesday's meeting will also include a presentation by Honey Sparre, director of homeless services for FaithWorks at The Well.
The presentation will explain additional homeless services that will be offered by FaithWorks.
The Well has been the subject of criticism and complaints by citizens who say they have been harassed by panhandlers in downtown Brunswick near the facility. No services are available for the homeless after the center closes in the afternoon.
A request to renew a permit for the post-closure and corrective action at Hercules LLC/Pinova Inc. will be considered by city commissioners. The Environmental Protection Division permit is for corrective action for groundwater contamination, solid waste management and storage of 1,024 drums — 55 gallons each — of hazardous waste. Upon renewal of the permit, hazardous waste would no longer be allowed to be stored at the site more than 90 days.
A public hearing regarding the EPD’s plans to renew the hazardous waste permit will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library
Commissioners will also make appointments to the city audit committee and land bank authority at the meeting.