Brunswick city commissioners at Wednesday’s meeting will consider an agreement with the Golden Isles Development Authority to distribute $1.2 million in Brunswick Business Relief Grant funds for workforce development.
The grants, with a ceiling of $15,000 and an additional $5,000 workforce incentive, will be awarded quarterly to businesses to help pay for internships, hiring bonuses and retention wage increases. The money can also be used for production equipment, office equipment, expansion expenses and workforce development.
The city’s downtown development authority will distribute the funds within its jurisdictional boundaries. The development authority, with help from the city’s economic development department, will distribute the funds for city businesses located outside the downtown district.
The meeting will open with a presentation of the proposed redistricting maps drawn by the Glynn County Board of Elections and Registration. State law requires there be less than a five percent deviation between the north and south wards in the city.
City officials will also:
• Hold a public hearing to discuss a new sign ordinance that will require all signs erected in the city to have a permit. The ordinance also has definitions for different signs including awning, building-mounted, changeable copy, double-faced, free standing, occupation, incidental, window, wall, sandwich board and mobile signs.
• Consider a request to purchase a new ladder truck for the fire department. The existing ladder truck, purchased in 2005, is limited in height capacity of 75 feet. This has led to the city having to depend on mutual aid from other agencies to help. The new truck will have a height capacity of 110 feet and be purchased with funds from the SPLOST funds that were intended for the Oglethorpe Conference Center.
• Consider a request to accept a Georgia Environmental Protection Division grant to build pervious parking lots at the fire station on Gloucester Street, Liberty Ship Park and Goodyear Park.
• Consider a cost sharing agreement with the county for the costs of the upcoming McMichaels/Bryan trial in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery. The county will pay 80 percent of the costs, with the city covering the remaining 20 percent.
Wednesday’s meeting is streamed live via facebook.com/citybwkga or cityofbrunswick-ga-gov.zoom.us/s/97473906489.