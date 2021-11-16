Brunswick’s Signature Squares could soon see an infusion of cash for improvements.
City commissioners at Wednesday’s meeting will vote to approve an intergovernmental agreement with the Glynn County Commission. At-large County Commissioner Walter Rafolski designated $250,000 to the city, with $200,000 for the squares and another $50,000 for sidewalk improvements in and around downtown areas and neighborhoods.
Each of the seven county commissioners were allocated $1 million to support improvements in the county, and Rafolski decided to designate $250,000 to the city because the squares have become part of the revitalization downtown.
The original TAD was approved by voters in a referendum in 2015 with the intent of improving economic and social conditions in socially depressed urban areas that contribute to or cause unemployment.
The adoption of the Brunswick Historic Core Redevelopment Plan in 2017 and the creation of Tax Allocation District No. 1 — Historic Core were necessary to redevelop and revitalize areas through a public-private partnership.
But the plan was never certified by the state tax revenue department, leaving the city without a verified tax allocation district plan.
Commissioners will be asked to consider a resolution that would certify the TAD with state officials.
In other business commissioners will:
• Consider approval of the submittal of a joint 2017 community development block grant to improve storm water drainage in the College Park neighborhood and adjacent areas. The city’s intent is to partner with the county and have the county serve as the lead applicant.
This will open cash flow to the project and alleviate any unnecessary burden to the city.
• Vote on a new solid waste collection agreement with Republic Services of Georgia.
• Consider Christmas gift cards of $50 for full-time city employees and $25 for part-time or seasonal employees.
• Consider approval of 14 alcohol license renewals.
The meeting will open at 5 p.m. with a presentation regarding the city’s tax allocation district, or TAD.
Go to facebook.com/citybwkga or cityofbrunswick-ga-gov.zoom.us/s/94617123256 to watch the meeting online.