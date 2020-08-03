City commissioners will consider approving an ordinance giving the city emergency powers for the protection, health and welfare of Brunswick residents.
Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey already has the authority to issue emergency executive orders. The proposed ordinance, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, specifies the public places where masks would be mandatory and the penalties for noncompliance.
Harvey said earlier this week that he wanted input from commissioners about the proposed ordinance at Wednesday’s meeting, to be aired online at 6 p.m. The ordinance would only be imposed if city officials believe it’s necessary in the interest of public health and safety, he said.
The ordinance recommended by the Georgia Municipal Association would require masks in all commercial establishments, including restaurants, retail stores, salons, grocery stores and pharmacies, but not religious establishments. Employees are required to wear a face covering when interacting with the public.
There are exemptions such as age, an underlying health condition or if a person is unable to remove a covering without the help of others.
Masks would not be required outdoors as long as social distancing is maintained. Masks won’t have to be worn during eating, drinking and smoking, when it would prevent the receipt of personal services, if it causes or aggravates a health condition or for persons ages 10 and younger.
Violators, according to the GMA recommendation, would face a civil infraction punishable by a fine up to $500 per violation.
The mayor proposed the ordinance prior to the recent decision by Gov. Brian Kemp to prohibit local governments from mandating masks. It is unknown how or if it will impact Harvey’s proposal.
A number of cities in Georgia already require masks, including Savannah, Hinesville and Atlanta.
Commissioners have other items on the agenda before the mask ordinance discussion, including long-awaited improvements to the water, drainage and roadway systems in the Magnolia Park area. A contract amendment with Swindell Construction will enable the construction of another block of the Martin Luther King Jr. Multi-Use Trail.
Commissioners will also discuss an amendment to the T-Street Landfill escrow agreement, a cash handling and collection policy, teleworking from alternative locations and an amendment to the city animal control ordinance.