Howard Coffin Park underwent a remediation project in 2013 to remove and replace lead- contaminated soil.
Work included the removal of contaminated soil along the south side of the southern driveway entrance off Lanier Boulevard. Soil testing associated with the cleanup identified contaminated soil underneath the asphalt driveway leading to the walking track.
City officials at Wednesday’s Brunswick City Commission meeting will be asked to consider a way to reduce costs of the soil remediation projects at Howard Coffin Park.
The Georgia Environmental Protection Division has determined the asphalt driveway provides a sufficient cap for the contaminated soil and that it does not pose a health risk to park visitors or nearby residents.
City officials will consider signing an agreement that would require any disturbance or modifications be conducted by appropriate personnel with regards to potential exposure to lead. If future development involves the removal of the asphalt cap, the city may be required to remediate the contaminated soils. And monitoring and maintenance requirements will remain in place to maintaing the integrity of the existing asphalt cap.
The park will also see some improvements if city officials approve a recommendation to accept a bid from Lanier Plans for two new pavilions large enough to accommodate large gatherings such as birthday parties and family reunions. The pavilions will be located on on opposite ends of a new playground.
City officials will also consider the purchase of a seven cubic yard dump truck from Rush Truck Centers, which submitted the low bid of $88,542.
In other business, commissioners will be asked to approve the 2021 Annual Action Plan which determines how more than $383,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds will be distributed for affordable housing and community development initiatives.
The virtual meeting begins at 6 p.m. and is streamed live at Facebook.com/citybwkga or at cityofbrunswick-ga-gov.zoom.us/j/95846757787.