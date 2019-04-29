City officials believe they have a solution to the numerous flooding problems experienced by residents in the College Park subdivision in recent years.
The Brunswick City Commission at Wednesday’s meeting will consider an intergovernmental agreement for the construction of an alternative storm drainage outfall route that would run along Georgia Spur 25 to the marsh. The proposed project is the first of four phases planned to improve drainage within the overall basin.
City officials considered several alternative solutions including a stormwater pump station, stormwater detention basin with the subdivision and improvements to the existing outfall route behind the Glynn Isles Shopping Center. But none of the alternatives were considered the best solution to solve the flooding problems.
Because the proposed outfall route runs along a state highway, Georgia Department of Transportation approval is required for construction. City officials plan to meet the requirements needed to complete the project.
The initial work includes surveys and some land acquisition along the proposed route.
The design and construction will take several years, according the proposal.
The design and engineering phase will cost $315,000, with two thirds of the cost paid by the county and one third by the city. The city’s portion of the contract will be funded through SPLOST VI funds.
Funding for the construction of the project will be addressed in a separate contract following the completion of the project design.
The commission will also consider an intergovernmental agreement with Glynn County to share the costs for design and engineering.
City officials will also consider a request to renew the city’s general liability and property insurance policy, and a Main Street memorandum of understanding between the city’s Downtown Development Authority, city of Brunswick and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.