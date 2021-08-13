Wednesday’s Brunswick City Commission meeting will begin a 5:30 p.m. with a public hearing to discuss the proposed millage rate for the upcoming fiscal year.
The millage rate of 13.219 is identical to the one approved the past five years. But the city experienced a 4.3 percent growth in the digest, forcing the city to hold two public hearings.
City manager Regina McDuffie initially proposed a $17.1 million budget, but at a public hearing in June she presented a $17.3 million proposal. The additional money will be used to purchase a lift truck for the city’s public works department, its No. 1 request in its annual budget plan. There is no tax or fee increase included with the budget.
McDuffie said the budget includes new funding for the demolition of housing and the land bank. Drainage issues are also addressed.
While the millage rate is unchanged, there will be some residents whose property has been assessed at a higher value who will get a higher tax bill. McDuffie said the owner of a $100,000 home could see a tax bill $10.45 higher than last year. The owner of a $300,000 house could see a bill $33 higher than last year, she said.
When the regularly scheduled meeting begins after the public hearing, McDuffie will make a presentation about the city’s plans to spend funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The bill will provide $9.12 million, with an initial allotment of $4.6 million to the city. The money can be used to respond to or mitigate the COVID-19 public health emergency, revenue recovery, premium pay, and water, sewer and broadband.
The money cannot be used for pension funds, or where a non-federal match is prohibited. Other restrictions include using the money to service debt, to satisfy a judgment or to contribute to a “rainy day” fund. Failure to follow guidelines will require the city to return the funds to the U.S. Department of Treasury.
The first allotment was received June 7 and the second one is in June 2022. Funds must be fully expended by Dec. 31, 2026.
The city plans to use the money for continued drainage improvements in critical neighborhood areas, improve infrastructure with Broadband enhancements, support a multi-faceted approach to improve housing and maintain liquidity, and recover revenue shortfalls.
The goal is to have a lasting impact on the city by promoting property through support of local businesses, employment and housing improvements, as well bridging the technology gap with increased broadband capability and stabilization of city financed and infrastructure.
Commissioners will also discuss a salary increase for McDuffie and receive an update on the city’s contract for household garbage, yard debris and recycling service.