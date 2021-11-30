Brunswick city officials will discuss a proposed short-term rental ordinance similar to one passed by the Glynn County Commission earlier this year when commissioners meet Wednesday.
The proposed ordinance would require owners to get an Accommodation Excise Tax Certificate from the city. It will be a violation to use, rent, offer or advertise a short-term rental within city limits without a valid certificate.
The certificate will be issued to a person with ownership interest in the short-term rental or to a managing agency or agent that manages the property.
Short-term rentals will be required to have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in every bedroom and on all habitable floors. Rental homes will also be required to have a properly maintained fire extinguisher and have solid waste collection service at least once a week.
There are limits on the number of vehicles, restrictions on the number of people on the property between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., and a ban on using short-term rentals for commercial events. A local point of contact must be available 24 hours a day.
The proposed fee is $150 a year, with an annual renewal fee of $100 for each short-term rental.
Violators will be fined $250 for a first offense, $500 for a second offense and $1,000 for a third offense.
If approved, the ordinance will go into effect on July 1, 2022.
The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. with a presentation with an update by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Environmental Protection Division on the local air quality complaint investigations. The presentation will include plans for a two-month study to evaluate sulfur dioxide emissions that occurred during the same time frame as last year’s events in the Brunswick area.
In other business, the commission will consider:
• Certification of the Brunswick Historic Core Redevelopment Plan. City officials will be asked to approve certification of the tax allocation district so the plan can be submitted to the state for approval.
• A memorandum of agreement with the DNR Wildlife Resources Division for temporary access to the Andrews Island Causeway for the purpose of disposing right whale carcasses. The existing 10-year agreement expires in February 2022, and the location is considered the only site along the central and southern Georgia coast suitable for this purpose.
The site was not used during the previous agreement but needs to be available if a need arises.
• Approval of a long-awaited splash pad for Orange Park. The pad was originally intended for Mary Ross Waterfront Park until concerns arose over the amount of space it would require and how it could affect annual events held there.
The improvements include the installation of the splash pad and the accompanying equipment building with bathrooms, a new playground area, resurfacing and repairs to the basketball court, construction of two picnic sheds, and improvements to paving, lighting, signage and parking.
• A recommendation to create an enterprise zone by Bay & Gloucester LLC for the rehabilitation of the Leotis Building by Port City Lofts. The recommendation is for waiving occupation taxes, building permit fees, sign permit fees and other fees.
• Approval of 18 alcohol license renewals.
The meeting can be viewed live at Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St. or online at facebook.com/citybwkga or at cityofbrunswick-ga-gov.zoom.us/s/93114642040.