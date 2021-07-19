A request to rezone multiple lots at Howe and Grant streets to enable St. Francis Xavier to construct a new school building will be considered by the City Commission when it meets Wednesday.
The school is asking for a rezoning to General Commercial Core, which is normally reserved for downtown business purposes.
The school is asking for the rezoning to eliminate the setback requirements on the sides of property with no abutting residentially zoned patches, according to the request.
A requirement for a buffer between the school and residential zoned properties would remain.
Buffers of another sort will also be discussed at Wednesday’s meeting. The city has contracted with the Coastal Regional Commission to complete a comprehensive update to Brunswick’s zoning ordinance. The changes are being made to make the requirements and establishment of a buffer zone clearer and more effective.
The changes are described in the proposed ordinance to clearly define the distances required for offices, industrial and residential zones, and added requirements for natural and structural buffers.
The ordinance also addresses tree removals, landscaping plans, the height of buffers and the inspection process to ensure the buffer zone is in compliance with the city ordinance.
The width of the buffer line will be 20 feet between office and all residential zones except mobile home parks. The distance between commercial, commercial recreation and medical zones and all residential zones is 25 feet. The distance between industrial zones and residential, commercial, commercial recreation and medical zones is 50 feet, according to the proposed ordinance.
There will also be an appointment to the Urban Redevelopment Agency and an appointment of an alternate member to the Planning and Appeals Commission.
Wednesday’s Brunswick City Commission meeting begins at 6 p.m. at Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St., and can be viewed online at facebook.com/citybwkga.