An estimated 5.5 miles of the worst roads in Brunswick could be getting a face-lift.
City commissioners at Wednesday’s meeting will vote to award a $1.2 million contract to East Coast Asphalt to resurface the roads.
In some instances, such as on Habersham Street, the work will be more extensive and include milling and a one-inch crack relief layer to prevent further cracking.
The project also includes thermoplastic pavement markings. There are also three roadways that will receiving striping and pavement marking upgrades only.
The roads targeted were identified as among the worst in the city in study assessing every road in Brunswick.
City officials will also consider memorandum of agreements between the Brunswick Police Department and the Glynn County Police Department, and another with Coastal Pines Technical College regarding mutual aid.
Commissioners will also consider renewal of a memorandum of understanding with the city’s Exceptional Main Street Program.
During the past year, more than $1.7 million has been invested in building improvements in downtown Brunswick, with 23 building improvements, and 54 new businesses opening or expanding, creating 273 jobs. The total private and public investment is more than $21 million, according to a report by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
A proposed lease agreement between the city and Rebuilding Together of Glynn County, Ga., Inc., will be considered for a tract at the 2100 block of Albany Street.
City Manager Regina McDuffie will also present the proposed city budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
The $18.6 million budget is 7.1% higher than the current one. Some of the highlights include a 3% cost of living salary adjustment that will go into effect Dec. 1.
Employees who did not get one of the raises given to many departments earlier this year will receive a $1 an hour raise. The proposed budget will not have to dip into the city’s fund balance.
Commissioners will also consider approval of a short-term rental ordinance similar to one adopted last year by the county.
City officials delayed a vote to consider a possible cap on the number of short-term rentals allowed and to determine a third party to monitor compliance.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the second-floor meeting room at Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St. It can be viewed live online at facebook.com/citybwkga.