The Brunswick City Commission on Wednesday will consider implementing a new ordinance restricting homeless shelters and services after issuing a cease and desist letter to The Well, a daytime shelter and hospitality center for the homeless, last week.
The News submitted a request for a copy of the letter to city officials Monday.
City Manager Regina McDuffie confirmed the cease and desist letter had been sent on Wednesday.
The commission is considering an ordinance that will exact certain restrictions on programs that exclusively serve the homeless.
Citizens will be given an opportunity to share their thoughts on the proposed ordinance at a public hearing at Wednesday’s meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St. It will be broadcast live at facebook.com/citybwkga.
Under the proposed ordinance, any homeless shelters, day shelters or homelessness service providers would be required to get a conditional use permit approved by the commission. Conditional use permits must be reviewed by the city’s Planning and Appeals Commission first and are subject to a public hearing.
At a recent meeting, Commissioner Julie Martin said FaithWorks, a nonprofit organization that operates The Well, intentionally avoided providing services that would have necessitated a permit from the city when it opened five years ago.
The ordinance applies to homeless shelters, day shelters and homelessness service providers, which includes rapid rehousing services, homelessness prevention programs, homeless educational services, hygienic services, job and job-training programs, mental health services, homeless management informational data collection, substance abuse programs, family crisis programs, homeless veteran services, domestic violence prevention programs, youth counseling, food preparation and distribution, supplying clothing and other daily necessities, counseling providers or “other endeavors intended to provide aid to homeless individuals on an exclusive basis.”
The ordinance also lists some considerations commissioners may make when ruling on a permit, including the applicant’s “character and mental capacity to conduct the business;” personal associations; past arrest records; reputation; and past performance operating similar facilities.
Other considerations are whether the applicant has met with the area neighborhood planning assembly and the facility’s proximity to other homelessness services, battered women’s shelters, children’s shelters, drug rehabilitation facilities and schools, among others.
The draft of the ordinance also lays out other restrictions for shelters and services, including bans on loitering and camping, and sets a minimum distance from facilities like schools.
Also on the agenda, among other things, are a site plan for a new apartment complex on U.S. 17, on which Brunswick’s Planning and Appeals Commission deferred making a recommendation to city commissioners last week, a revised alcohol ordinance and an appeal from the owners of the former In & Out liquor store on L Street. Commissioners denied the store’s permit request last month.