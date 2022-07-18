An application to start a prefab storage building sales lot on Newcastle Street has some officials worrying about the impact such a business could have on the gateway to Downtown Brunswick.
“We’re planning on putting in a portable building sales lot, and that’s basically it,” says Joe Stalvey, owner of the business. “We’ll sell portable buildings and car ports and that kind of thing.”
Stalvey does not own the property at 2120 Newcastle St. but is leasing it. The owner is listed as 82 LLC in county property records, but Stalvey said the person behind it is local.
Before the business — Outdoor Storage Solution — can open, Stalvey needs a conditional-use permit. The City Commission rules on such permits following a recommendation from the city’s Planning and Appeals Commission. It is scheduled to appear at the City Commission’s Wednesday meeting.
City Planning and Zoning Director John Hunter said the planning commission recommended approval of the permit. Its approval of the permit, renewable every five years, came with conditions, including a fence and screening to shield nearby residential areas and proof that the property had been cleaned up. It was once the site of an Atlanta Gas Light facility and was classified as a brownfield, Hunter said. The property once hosted industrial activity and may still contain hazardous substances, pollutants or contaminants, he said.
Hunter said Stalvey provided a letter from the state Environmental Protection Division confirming it was no longer a brownfield site.
Stalvey wasn’t happy with the five-year sunset on the permit but said “it is what it is.”
“They’ve (the planning commissioners) been doing that in areas they see as kind of transitional, where the use is technically allowed but they’d like to see a more permanent development of some kind,” Hunter said.
Stalvey does not foresee the business harming the gateway in any way.
“I don’t think it will have a negative impact on the gateway at all,” he said. “It’ll look as good or better than most any of the businesses up and down Newcastle Street.”
Michael Torras, a member of the board of the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority, disagreed. His family owns and operates the Brunswick Landing Marina across Newcastle from the proposed business.
“It’s about a one-acre parcel on the waterfront, and on top of that it’s the entrance to downtown Brunswick,” Torras said. “I think it would be a disservice to all the progress we’ve made to put an open-air equipment sales place right there.”
“It’s not something you see when you enter in thriving downtown districts, typically, but I’m the last person who wants to tell someone what to do with their own property.”
He feels it would negatively affect his business.
“I don’t think it would be the prettiest thing for our boaters to stare at all day either,” Torras said.
He also conceded that his family owns “probably the ugliest building in downtown,” the Kut-Kwick grass mower plant. The company has plans to relocate in the future, he said.
“We don’t want to contribute to BQK’s visual degradation,” Torras said.