A proposed revision of the city’s clean community ordinance will be considered Wednesday by Brunswick city commissioners.
The revisions focus on litter control at construction sites and addressing conflicting ordinances.
The proposed ordinance requires people to maintain property free of litter. They are required to use authorized receptacles for trash to prevent trash from being carried or deposited by the elements on any street, sidewalk, public place or private property.
Construction site operators are required to control waste such as discarded building materials, concrete truck washout, chemicals, litter and sanitary waste at construction sites that could adversely impact water quality.
City officials will also discuss plans to celebrate the city’s 250th birthday this year. To kick off the celebration, all the living mayors will meet to discuss the progress made over the time they served and where they see the city headed over the next 50 years.
Commissioners will also consider a resolution setting the qualifying fees for the this year’s city elections. The fee for mayor will be $469, and the fee for the north and south ward commission will be $342, if approved by city officials.
City and Glynn County officials are considering a joint application for the community development block grant to address drainage issues in the College Park area. The four-phase project would cost $8.275 million with no local match required for the grant.
In other business, city officials will talk about a local match of $16,000 to help support a study for a bicycle corridor along Martin Luther King Jr. and Altama Ave. The corridor is part of an ongoing effort to establish a 6.5 mile corridor between the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and downtown Brunswick.
City officials will also discuss revisions to a proposed list of SPLOST projects for inclusion in a referendum for the 1-cent sales tax expected to be considered by voters this year.
City officials plan to present a list of SPLOST projects totaling more than $13.2 million. The bulk of the money, more than $9.2 million, would be spent on public works infrastructure for improvements for drainage, streets, sidewalks, trails and boardwalks. An additional $600,000 is budgeted for public works equipment.
City parks, squares and community services would receive $1.65 million; public safety would get $1.45 million for vehicles, including replacement of a ladder truck. And $250,000 is budgeted for upgrades to the city’s information technology.