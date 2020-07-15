The growing number of COVID-19 cases across the state has Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey concerned about the safety of city residents.
Harvey said he plans to discuss a possible mask requirement with city commissioners at tonight’s meeting, which will be held via videoconference at 6 p.m.
“We’re having a real spike in this state, and it’s not going away,” he said. “We have to take care of the people in this city.”
Harvey said he is concerned about the increasing number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Golden Isles. He said if those who have died were identified, it might make people realize their friends and neighbors are at risk.
“I don’t think it’s hit home yet, but it’s getting there,” he said.
For Harvey, COVID-19 has hit home. He said he lost an uncle in Brunswick to the virus last weekend, and he has two other relatives who are currently hospitalized on ventilators.
“It’s right there in my face,” Harvey said.
Harvey said he is hoping Gov. Brian Kemp issues an order before tonight’s meeting that would make it unnecessary for commissioners to discuss a mask requirement.
Kemp's current executive order prohibits any local action that could be more or less restrictive than the state rule.
Harvey plans to talk to the business community for its input into ways to slow the spread of the virus.
He is worried about a city mask rule being enforceable in businesses, but masks will continue to be required when entering a municipal building.
“If you come in without a mask, we’ll give you one,” Harvey said.