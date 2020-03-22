The Brunswick City Commission will hold a special-called meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in response to the growing concerns about the coronavirus.

City officials will consider a resolution declaring a local state of emergency.

Commissioner will also consider a resolution that will allow restaurants to sell beer and wine in unopened containers for off-premises consumption with take-out orders.

The last item on the agenda is approval of a telework policy.

The special-called meeting will be live streamed on the city’s Facebook page titled “Brunswick City Commission Meetings."

— The Brunswick News

