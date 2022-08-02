Parents and guardians who will be picking up and dropping off students at Brunswick High School in the next few weeks will face an unplanned hurdle.

Habersham Street, which runs behind Brunswick High, will be closed for upwards of 60 days starting Wednesday due to a reconstruction project that is intended to improve drainage in the Magnolia Park neighborhood.

