Parents and guardians who will be picking up and dropping off students at Brunswick High School in the next few weeks will face an unplanned hurdle.
Habersham Street, which runs behind Brunswick High, will be closed for upwards of 60 days starting Wednesday due to a reconstruction project that is intended to improve drainage in the Magnolia Park neighborhood.
“Because it’s a reconstruction, we’re completely rebuilding the roadway, not resurfacing it,” said Public Works Director and City Engineer Garrow Alberson.
The city had planned for the work to be earlier this summer, but delivery delays made it impossible, Alberson said.
“I’m sure people are wondering why we’re waiting until now, when school’s starting,” Alberson said. “We had scheduled the closure and this project during the summer, but delays on delivery of roadway materials pushed us back to this point.”
The road will be closed in two phases, according to a notice from the city. During the first, the segment of Habersham between Clairmont and Coast streets will be closed to thru traffic. Traffic northbound will be redirected on Townsend Street, southbound onto Tara Lane.
Coast Street will remain usable for commercial traffic throughout both phases of the closure, the notice states.
The second phase will begin immediately following completion of the first phase. Habersham Street will be closed from Coast Street to Line Street. Northbound traffic will detour through Tara Lane, and southbound traffic will be redirected through Newman Drive. Pinewood Drive will not have access to Habersham Street.
The roadwork is part of a $2.8 million SPLOST 2016 drainage project.
“We’ve finished construction in the neighborhood, new drainage and new water lines, so now we’re moving out and working on that section of Habersham that runs behind Magnolia Park, from Peachtree to Pinewood,” Alberson said. “There are four or five houses along there that will be impacted by the second phase of this closure. We’ll maintain their access.”
The city plans to resurface the rest of Habersham to Community Road at some point in the future.