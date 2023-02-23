City officials want to get the public excited about trees at a Georgia Arbor Day celebration in Mary Ross Waterfront Park on Saturday.
It’s been the topic of conversation among members of the Brunswick Tree Board for a few months now. Between contributions from Keep Golden Isles Beautiful, Georgia Power and a grant from the Georgia Tree Council, the city is looking to give away hundreds of trees to residents.
“We’ve got a lot more trees than we thought we were going to have,” said Assistant Public Works Director Rick Charnock.
The trees range from seedlings to saplings to slightly more grown trees that come in three-gallon containers, he explained. Species include Willow Oak, River Birch, Princeton Elm, Okame Cherry, Sweet Bay Magnolia and Bald Cypress. There are only 50 of the larger ones and can only go home with city residents due to the terms of the tree council grant. Anyone interested must show proof of residence in Brunswick.
Members of other local groups, including the Magnolia Garden Club and the Golden Isles Fund for Trees, will be on hand to offer guidance and advice for growing and tending trees.
The event starts at 9 a.m. and ends at noon on Saturday at Mary Ross Park.
February is the month of Georgia Arbor Day in the state, and Saturday specifically is Brunswick Arbor Day, Charnock said. Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson will kick off the celebration by reading a proclamation issued by the City Commission designating the day as Brunswick Arbor Day.
At 10 a.m. attendees can join a “tree walk” through the city to learn about native flora.
Arbor Day events tend to happen at different times of the year across the country due to the seasons, Charnock explained. In Brunswick, there’s not much left of winter, so now is as good a time as any for tree planting.
It is a big deal for the city, Charnock said. Tree canopy is important to residents and the city has worked to maintain its certification with Tree City USA to reflect that.
“There’s a long list of standards we have to meet (to stay certified),” Charnock said. “We have to report back to the Tree City people the number of trees we plant, the number of trees trimmed and removed. We have a big report we send in every year, and they have best practices they want us to use to take care of our urban forest.”