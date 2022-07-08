City takes no action on Family Dollar alcohol license

On Wednesday, the Brunswick City Commission effectively deferred an alcohol license for a Family Dollar location at 4420 Altama Ave.

Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson said he wanted the store to consult with neighborhood planning associations of nearby communities. A vote to approve the permit failed 2-3, with Johnson and Commissioner Kendra Rolle and Mayor Pro Tem Felicia Harris voting against the approval. Commissioners Johnny Cason and Julie Martin voted in favor of approval. None made a motion to deny the permit, meaning the applicant can seek approval at a later date.

If the city is going to continue asking applicants to speak with NPAs, Martin said the commission should codify that into law.

City commissioners also approved an alcohol license for Altama Jerk Shack and heard updates on a new hurricane evacuation zone encompassing St. Simons, Sea and Jekyll Islands and the Rise Risley project. Johnson appointed Rolle to the Glynn County Board of Health, and commissioners heard financial reports and a report of Brunswick Police Department surplus from city staff.

