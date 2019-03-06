A city takeover of operations at the St. Marys Senior Center has not gone over well with some of the people who use the facility on a regular basis.
Those planning to eat one of the free lunches served on weekdays are now required to show up by 10:30 a.m. for meals served an hour later. They are also being asked to give a 48-hour notice if they plan to eat at the center to ensure enough meals are prepared.
The food is now doled out in exact portions, compelling some people to return for seconds. The Friday outings for meals at a local restaurant have been cancelled, the minimum age for participants was raised from 55 to 60 years old, and participants may soon be required to sign in electronically.
Councilman Jim Goodman addressed the issue after two petitions were presented to city council members to protest some of the changes enacted by the city. He also expressed concerns about the city’s decision to remove a donation box, which in past years generated as much as $6,000 in donations.
“The senior population, and I’m one of them, is a very proud group of people,” he said. “People are being discouraged from making donations.”
City Manager John Holman said the box was removed after complaints about donations being required.
“There is no cost for participation,” he said.
He said anyone is free to donate to the senior center.
Goodman said those who go to the center “want to be food secure, but they want to carry their own weight.”
“We old people are just old, we’re not stupid,” he said. “We have dignity, and we want to be respected.”
He criticized the portion controls for meals, saying the only place for those is in a for-profit business.
St. Marys Hospital Authority lawyer Jim Stein presented the petition to council members, saying seniors are reluctant to complain to city officials.
“These things have been happening without the input of the people who have been doing this forever,” he said. “We have been trying to let you know what’s going on.”
He said the council’s intent is to replace authority members with new members who are more obedient.
“Get rid of everyone, and you can kiss the senior program goodbye,” he said.
He cautioned city officials that it’s not just a handful of people who are concerned about the city’s takeover of the senior center, based on recommendations from a task force created to look at ways to improve operations there.
“It’s not just a few people,” he said. “It’s 700 people, and they have friends and family.”
Hospital authority member Dale Eaton said she understood why seniors are upset about the changes.
“I understand the seniors are disgruntled, unhappy,” she said. “Our money is designated for the seniors in St. Marys. Somebody else is making the decisions for seniors that they should be making for themselves.”
Goodman made a motion to eliminate the new rules and get input from seniors served at the center before any new changes are made. The motion was seconded by councilman Artie Jones.
“We are a retirement community,” he said. “Why are we rationing their food? We need programs for the seniors, otherwise it’s nothing but a glorified soup kitchen.”
Holman said the contract for a local restaurant to serve the daily meals was based on guidelines by the Department of Agriculture.
“One of the concerns was if we served a nutritious meal,” he said.
Jones said the seniors should have had a bigger say in the changes to meals.
“I know what the government says, but we’ve got to use common sense,” he said. “Let them go there to eat and be content.”
Goodman’s motion was rejected by a 4-2 vote.
The ongoing debate about the changes drew criticism from some council members.
Mayor John Morrissey scolded the audience for more than 10 minutes near the end of the meeting, saying they are trying to “bully, intimidate and coerce” city officials.
“The tone and tenor has been one-sided,” he said. “I don’t want a meeting where people can share their animosity.”
In the end, council members voted to hold more public meetings to address some of the concerns voiced by seniors in the standing-room-only crowd.
Councilman Jim Gant said the intent of the task force was to improve services for seniors.
“We need to have some consensus that could be accommodated on both sides,” he said. “We have to move forward in a positive way. We’re better than that in St. Marys.”