The Brunswick City Commission tabled a request at Wednesday’s meeting to establish a special investigations unit with the Glynn County Police Department.
City officials were not opposed to creating a unit with county police, but the Brunswick Police Department currently lacks the manpower, said Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones.
In other business, city officials voted to suspend the alcohol license for L Street Liquors for 30 days and fine the business owner $750, subject to a hearing, for underage sales and violating state laws by providing a styrofoam cup of ice at the drive-up window.
“It’s time to do something, or we’ll be back next year,” Jones told commissioners before the vote.
Commissioners also agreed to approve a debris removal and disposal contractor to clean up the city if it gets struck by a hurricane. The decision to approve a contractor will not cost the city anything. But having a contractor in place could enable the city to be reimbursed for up to 75 percent of the cleanup cost if it’s done within 30 days.
City officials also approved a monitoring service contract to verify the work by a contractor after a hurricane and to ensure the city is billed fairly and accurately.
A proposal to approve a contract to demolish a building at 2400 Reynolds St. was tabled after commissioners wanted an accurate estimate on the cost to remove asbestos from the structure.
Prior to the meeting, a budget workshop and the first budget public hearing were held. The millage rate of 13.219 is unchanged for the fourth consecutive year. Another public hearing to discuss the budget will be held at 6 p.m. on June 26 at Old City Hall.
City officials also voted to cancel the July 3 commission meeting.