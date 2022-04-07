The Brunswick City Commission tabled a vote on a short-term rental ordinance Wednesday until the end of May for more time to work out details.
The biggest issue is the cap the city should impose on short-term rentals in city limits.
City Attorney Brian Corry said the proposed ordinance is similar to the one already in place in the unincorporated areas of Glynn County, including St. Simons Island. He also used some of the regulations from Savannah’s short-term rental ordinance, which is what led to the discussion among commissioners.
Savannah has a cap of 20% of the homes in each ward, and Corry said there is a waiting list for homes there to become short-term rentals. He suggested 30% in his draft ordinance as the starting point for discussions among city officials.
Commissioner Julie Martin said 30% is too high, pointing out that would be nearly a third of the city’s residential homes.
“We work hard to keep our neighborhoods neighborhoods,” she said. “I’d rather start out on the conservative side.”
Another discussion point was a possible exemption for short-term rentals in owner-occupied properties.
The additional time will give city officials an opportunity to discuss the number of homes allowed, the neighborhoods that would be affected the most and other potential impacts.
Mayor Cosby Johnson agreed setting the correct percentage is important, but there are also other considerations.
“Right now we have an unregulated market,” he said. “We want to make sure we have regulations in place.”
The meeting opened with the introduction of Scott Raynes, the new president and CEO of Southeast Georgia Health System.
For the first time in two years, Raynes said it has been nearly a week since the health system has had a patient hospitalized with COVID-19.
“It’s not over, but we have made headway,” he said.
After two years, Raynes said the nurses, doctors and other health care providers are struggling with the same mental effects as combat veterans returning from a tour of duty.
The health system is partnering with College of Coastal Georgia to ramp up its nursing program and begin graduating more than one class of nurses a year, he said.
The health system provides at $750 million economic impact to the region, he said.
“We are here to care for all,” he said of the health system’s more than 3,000 employees. “They are all caregivers for our community.”
Commissioner Johnny Cason suggested a First Friday in honor of the health care system's workers for their work during the pandemic.
Dr. Kavanaugh Chandler, CEO of Coastal Community Health Care, presented plans to open a health care clinic in downtown Brunswick and asked commissioners for their support.
Chandler said access to health care is an issue for some residents living downtown who have transportation issues.
City Manager Regina McDuffie said she believed a downtown clinic would be a “great asset.”
The commission unanimously approved paying $110,000 a year for three years as the city’s share for the clinic’s services, with the county paying a matching $110,000 a year for three years. Coastal Community Health Services will move its offices from the Perry Park area to the larger location which will also offer primary care and a pharmacy offering medications at a discounted price for clinic patients.
The clinic, which is not just for low-income or indigent patients, will also offer COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. The clinic could open by the end of June.
City officials also unanimously approved a new three-year agreement with Republic Services for trash services, with the option to renew for two additional years.
The proposed annual fee is $306 for residential service (garbage, recycling, yard, bulk); $402 a year for commercial service; $153 a year for commercial recycling add on; annual fee for additional carts for garbage $90 residential and $126 commercial; no charge for backdoor service for customers with a documented medical exemption.
Every resident will be given 12 bulk waste pickups a year, but they must call 912-267-3703 to schedule the service. The hope is this will help reduce illegal dump sites in the city, Cason said.
Pickup days remain unchanged, and requirements for weekly yard waste pickup are the same.
Pay raises were also approved for city public safety workers. Sworn police officers below the rank of lieutenant are getting $4 an hour raises and fire department employees will get a raise the equivalent of $2.80 an hour, McDuffie said.
A monthly stipend of $150 will be offered to officers living in Brunswick city limits and a 3% cost of living allowance for all sworn officers below the rank of lieutenant would be locked in each year.
The city will also immediately budget $15,000 to offer signing bonuses to six new police officers, paid after they meet certain conditions.