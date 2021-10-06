Two men responsible for getting city officials to consider renaming G Street in honor of the late Rev. Julius C. Hope asked Brunswick city commissioners to table their request Wednesday because the city’s plans were “unacceptable.”
Calvin White said Hope played an important role in the civil rights battle in Brunswick and he deserves more than G Street keeping its name with the street designated an honorary street.
Mayor Cornell Harvey said the reason the street name cannot be changed is the city ordinance requires 50 percent of the affected residents to sign a petition requesting the name change. White said the petition came one vote short.
Commissioners voted unanimously to table their decision until the first meeting in November to see if there is a way to resolve the issue.
In other business, commissioners:
• Approved a $2.7 million contract to complete the drainage and paving work in Magnolia Park. The first phase will be completed in November, and the contractor is prepared to begin work on the final two phases immediately afterward.
The agreement with the contractor also includes a $1,000 fine for every day the project goes over the scheduled completion date without an extension from the city.
• Listened to a presentation by Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Michael Metz about the Golden Ray salvage. He said the final two sections, 4 and 5, will be dismantled in Brunswick.
A cradle is being build for section 4, which is still in the water.
The shoreline assessment and debris recovery teams will remain in the Golden Isles until the state authorizes their demobilization.
The hotline to report debris is 912 944-5620. The number for the National Response Center is 800 424-8802.
• Were presented a roadway paving assessment of the estimated 104 miles of city roadways. The study assessed every mile to look for cracks, potholes, structured distress, drainage issues and dynamic segmentation.
The good news, according to the consultant, is city roads overall are in good condition. The intent of the study is to help the city identify priority areas and create a plan that maintains the roads.
Overall, very few roads require total reconstruction, through 6.2% of the roads are in “critical condition.”
The study included a detailed map with the location of every problem identified and a formula that recommends how much work the city needs to do every year to maintain its roadways.
• Extended a moratorium on new billboard signs until Nov. 18. The moratorium was due to expire Oct. 18, and the extension will give city commissioners time to consider changes in the zoning ordinance that will help clarify some of the definitions in the proposed billboard ordinance.
• Approved funding for the first phase of a trail that will connect Overlook Park with the Sidney Lanier Bridge and the trail to St. Simons Island. It will take about three years to complete the first phase to design the trail over wetlands before construction can begin.
City engineer Garrow Alberson said there are discussions about a trail from Jekyll Island to the Sidney Lanier Bridge. If that happens, cyclists will be able to ride their bikes from island to island once the section in Brunswick is completed.
• Approved a grant that will pay the bulk of the cost for the city to build pervious parking lots next to the city fire station on Gloucester Street, Goodyear Park and Liberty Ship Park. Total cost of the project is more than $489,000, with the city’s share being $89,000.