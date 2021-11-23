City sues contractor for L Street delays

The city of Brunswick has filed a complaint against Atlanta Gas Light for delays to the L Street drainage and paving project that put the completion date nearly a year behind schedule.
The complaint also names Pride Utility Construction Co., the business contracted to replace a portion of the gas line on L Street in order to prevent any potential utility conflicts.
According to the complaint, instead of replacing a small section of line, Atlanta Gas Light chose to replace the entire eight-inch gas line running nearly the length of the project area without informing the city, the Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission, or the contractor.
When the work on the gas lines started, the contractor was warned it was trenching too close to the new water main.
“Almost immediately” after the warning the new water main was compromised due to trenching too close to the water line, according to the complaint.
On Sept. 19, 2019, Brunswick city commissioners voted to approve a change order of more than $119,000 to cover the necessary repairs caused by the contractor installing the new gas lines.
Now the city has filed a complaint saying the defendants “have acted in bad faith, have been stubbornly litigious, and have caused plaintiff unnecessary trouble and expense.” The city is asking for a jury trial to seek for compensation for damages, attorney fees and all costs of litigation.
In its response, Pride Utility denied any negligence and the damages, if any, were caused by an “unforeseeable intervening third-party.” The company asked the case to be dismissed.
Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey said he is surprised and disappointed by Atlanta Gas Light’s refusal to pay the city for damages caused to the water line. He said it will likely cost the company more in legal fees to fight paying the city than if it would have simply paid for damages caused.
“I don’t know why they don’t want to give us what they owe,” he said. “They caused this project to be delayed months.”