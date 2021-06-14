Brunswick residents could soon see an increase in their stormwater utility bills.
City commissioners will consider a .25 cent per month rate hike at its Wednesday meeting. The current rate of $4.50 a month was set in 2019. It’s estimated residential properties will be charged an annual fee of $57 per parcel if the increase is approved.
In other business, inmate labor work crews could be returning to the city after labor contracts were suspended last year because of the pandemic. In past years, work crews helped maintain cemetery grounds, ditch and drainage and provided skilled labor tasks.
Commissioners will be asked to consider hiring two inmate crews this year to maintain cemetery grounds and to provide skilled labor. The public works department will maintain ditches. The cost for each inmate labor crew is $49,318. If approved, they will begin work on July 1.
Commissioners will also consider a contract to remove a shrimp boat illegally docked at Mary Ross Waterfront Park since June 16, 2020. The estimated cost to remove the boat is between $30,000 and $50,000.
County officials are also asking the city to sign the letter of support to rename the Little River Catwalk, a flat bridge off the Torras Causeway, in honor of the late George Bennett and his wife Shirley, longtime owners of Bennett’s Bait Shop. The county will be preparing a resolution at their upcoming meeting to request approval from the state legislature to rename the bridge.
The first reading of revisions to the city’s sign ordinance will also take place at Wednesday’s meeting. Changes in permitted signs include no freestanding signs in local commercial areas, but changeable copy signs are permitted in general commercial and highway commercial area and excluded in all others. There are no major or significant changes in design standards for signs, except those considered necessary by industry or other code enforcement standards.
Commissioners will also have the first reading of proposed buffer requirement revisions.
The meeting will be livestreamed and will begin at 5 p.m. with a presentation regarding a broadband plan for the city. Go to Facebook.com/citybwkga to watch the meeting online.