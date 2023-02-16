The Brunswick City Commission declined to throw its lot in Wednesday with those supporting the Okefenokee Swamp’s designation as an UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Mayor Cosby Johnson led most of the discussion, saying that he wanted to weigh evidence from both environmental advocates and Twin Pines Minerals as to whether a plan to mine titanium at the periphery of the swamp would harm the ecosystem.

