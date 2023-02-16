The Brunswick City Commission declined to throw its lot in Wednesday with those supporting the Okefenokee Swamp’s designation as an UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Mayor Cosby Johnson led most of the discussion, saying that he wanted to weigh evidence from both environmental advocates and Twin Pines Minerals as to whether a plan to mine titanium at the periphery of the swamp would harm the ecosystem.
Johnson also wanted to avoid stepping on the toes of local legislators in whose jurisdiction the swamp resides and to consider the economic benefits of a mine on communities in the area.
The swamp is an internationally recognized wetland and freshwater swamp, Alice Keyes, with local environmental advocacy group One Hundred Miles, told the commission. It’s a tourist attraction, she said, bringing 300,000 annual visitors and $54 million into Georgia’s economy
State legislators and members of Georgia’s delegation to the U.S. Congress have issued calls in recent weeks for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization to grant the designation to the Okefenokee in response to an application from an Alabama company, Twin Pines Minerals, to mine an area outside the swamp for minerals. Environmental groups and a state hydrologist claim the extraction process would be harmful to the swamp.
The process included digging down 50 feet into the soil and sifting out minerals from which titanium can be refined, Keyes said. Some experts have published letters suggesting the process could lower the water level of the swamp, she said, potentially disrupting or destroying the habitat’s natural state.
“A UNESCO World Heritage Site designation for the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge would encourage environmental protection and economic prosperity for the region,” states a letter from U.S. Sens. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., and U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1. “It would support efforts to protect and preserve the refuge’s natural and cultural resources, and further important scientific exploration and analysis.”
The designation would have no effect on the current mining application.
State Rep. Darlene Taylor, R-Thomasville, also recently introduced House Bill 71, which would prohibit mining near the swamp in the future. It, too, would have no impact on Twin Pines’ application.
City Commissioner Johnny Cason was completely in support of the effort, but Johnson responded that he was more cautious about signing onto resolutions that impact other communities. The swamp is about 45 minutes away from Brunswick, Keyes said, but many who go to visit the swamp stay in the Golden Isles.
Keyes asked the Rev. Antwon Nixon, a pastor from Folkston, to speak on behalf of the people in whose community the swamp is situated. He said he believes the local authorities that have jurisdiction over the swamp are in favor of the mine, but that the public at large is very opposed to it.
Johnson maintained that he would not like it if cities across the state passed resolutions opposing things like dredging in the waterways around Brunswick, deepening the Port of Brunswick, cleanup activities at superfund sites or any of a variety of environmental activities in Brunswick.
Twin Pines likely has its own side to the story, he said.
“They’re going to come with their University of Georgia scientists and whoever they’ve worked with and put a bunch of papers in front of us. We can take that for what it’s worth. I’d love to see what research and studies you’re working with to match that,” Johnson said. “I know both sides of an issue can pay scientists to come up with whatever they want them to.”
The jobs the mines could bring is another issue, he said, and Folkston needs economic development and good jobs.
Nixon countered by saying the residents of Folkston likely would not be hired for such jobs given their lack of experience. “Folkston is not known for mining,” he said.
People would likely commute or move from outside the area, he said.
Commissioner Felicia Harris asked whether the mine would be a bad thing for the people of Folkston.
Losing the swamp would be worse, Nixon said, and negate efforts in the area to create more tourist amenities and attractions around the Okefenokee to bolster the economy.
He also said large companies often go into poor areas and exploit the resources without keeping promises or really providing anything to the community.
It wouldn’t be fair to the elected officials of Charlton County and Folkston to vote on the resolution without giving them the courtesy of speaking with them first, Johnson said.
A motion to defer the resolution passed 5-0.
In other business, Glynn County Commissioner Allen Booker, on behalf of the Black Business League, said the commission has been creating a lot of opportunities for local business owners but asked the commission to work more closely with the league. Brunswick and Glynn County are seeing a lot of economic development but the Black community, and especially Black children, are not getting an “equity share,” he said.
He asked for the commission to set aside funding for a program called Business Navigator to help people in the early stages of getting a business off the ground.
“It helps folks to crystallize their ideas and formulate a business plan,” Booker said.
He also asked the commission to get the BBL involved in the development of the Oglethorpe Block.
Brunswick resident Johnnie Hillary addressed the commission regarding flooding on Stonewall Street and in the Dixville neighborhood. He said flooding is particularly bad in the Dixville area because the drains aren’t working. During king tides and storm surges, he said water flows back up the drainage system and into the neighborhood. He said something bad will happen during the next hurricane unless the city does something.
Johnson said the city has a list of drainage projects it is working through that should address the worst areas of flooding in the city.
Commissioners also:
• Passed a resolution to renew an ethics code that will allow the city to get recertified as a “City of Ethics” by the Georgia Municipal Association.
• Passed a resolution supporting civility in local governance between elected officials, city staffers and the constituency. City Manager Regina McDuffie said Brunswick has done well in that regard – specifically citing the calm during the trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers — but said other cities have run into problems with “polarization and challenges caused by incivility.” The resolution was a chance for Brunswick to reinforce its commitment to civility moving forward.
• Heard a request from the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission to amend the city’s ordinances to give the utility more leeway to adjust fees and charges and more flexibility in refunding customers for high water bills resulting from a leak. JWSC Deputy Director LaDonnah Roberts said Wednesday’s action will not affect customer bills. Because the JWSC’s request is contingent upon an ordinance amendment, the commission will take up the matter at a meeting in March.