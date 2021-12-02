A short-term rental ordinance will go into effect in Brunswick on July 1, 2022.
The ordinance adopted by the Glynn County Commission will be used as a template for the one the city will adopt. A third-party vendor will identify the rental homes advertised on different websites and social media and collect the excise taxes, City Attorney Brian Corry said.
Commissioner Johnny Cason expressed his support at Wednesday's meeting for the ordinance, saying he sees vacation rentals “all over town.”
A public hearing will be scheduled to discuss the proposed ordinance before it it adopted.
At the end of the meeting, Mayor Cornell Harvey announced he has been asked to rename a city street in honor of Ahmaud Arbery. He said commissioners will be asked to consider Albany Street, which would keep its name, but also carry the honorary designation in honor of Arbery.
Discussion about the request will be at the Dec. 15 city commission meeting.
In other business:
• An enterprise zone was approved for the Leotis Building on Gloucester Street. Commissioners approved a 10-year agreement for occupation taxes, building permit fees, sign permit fees, and others be waived.
Developer Brad Piazza acknowledged it is the city’s first enterprise zone and he wants it to be the first of many, adding he has more projects planned in the future.
• Adoption of new tax allocation district procedures were unanimously approved. Adoption of the resolution will affect 668 parcels in the district with a taxable value of $24.8 million. A consultant will help with the first three or four application to ensure city officials understand the process.
• A memorandum of understanding was approved with the DNR Wildlife Resources Division for temporary access to the Andrews Island Causeway for the purpose of disposing of Right whale carcasses. The existing 10-year agreement expires in February 2022 and the location off the causeway is considered the only location along the central and southern Georgia coast suitable for this purpose.
The carcasses, which can be up to 50 feet long and weigh 40 to 50 tons, are considered a navigational hazard that can be particularly problematic if they wash ashore.
The DNR never had to use the site during the past decade but asked to renew the agreement. Commissioners asked questions about the odor and were told it is hard to smell more than 200 yards away.
It typically takes a team two to three days to dissect a right whale carcass and dispose its remains in a pit 10- by 15-feet and six feet deep.
• Funding for a splash pad at Orange Park was approved. The pad was originally intended for Mary Ross Waterfront Park until concerns were express about how it could affect large annual events held there.
The improvements include the installation of the splash pad and the accompanying equipment building with bathrooms a new playground area, resurfacing and repairs to the basketball court, construction of two picnic sheds, and improvements to paving, lighting, signage and parking.
Cason expressed concerns about the $248,000 price tag for the building that will house the pump room and bathrooms for the splash pad. The city has already purchased the pad, which is in storage.
The splash pad is expected to be installed by midsummer, City Manager Regina McDuffie said.
The pad will be operated on a five-minute timer that won’t work after dark, and supervision will not be required.
“I am excited about the changes about to come to Orange Park,” Commissioner Felicia Harris said.
• City employees will see an substantial increase in their life insurance benefits. McDuffie said the increase is an incentive designed to keep the city’s benefits package comparable with comparable cities.
The current benefit is $20,000 for executive employees and $15,000 for other city workers. Under the new plan, everyone will have an increase in coverage one time their salary up to $100,000.
As the vote was called, Cason questioned the timing of the request, saying the agenda had to be changed to add the item. He asked if it was an emergency to make the request with no notice.
“The public needs to know what we’re doing,” he said.
McDuffie said the request had to be voted on at the meeting because if it was approved, she needed the time to complete the paperwork so the new plan will go into effect Jan. 1.