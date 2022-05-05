Brunswick’s short-term rental ordinance was initially planned to be rolled out June 1.
That date was pushed back to Oct. 1 at Wednesday’s Brunswick City Commission meeting, with plans for the ordinance to go into effect Jan. 1, 2023.
One consideration still not resolved by commissioners is a possible cap on the number of short-term rentals in the city. City Attorney Brian Corry said Atlanta’s short-term rental ordinance does not limit the number of homes.
The city’s proposed ordinance closely mirrors the county’s, which is already in effect with a 76% compliance rate in the first year.
There are unresolved issues for the city, such as the selection of a third party to monitor compliance once it goes into effect.
The meeting opened with a presentation of the 2022-23 fiscal year budget by City Manager Regina McDuffie.
The $18.6 million budget is 7.1% higher than the current one. Some of the highlights include a 3% cost of living salary adjustment that will go into effect Dec. 1. Employees who did not get one of the raises given to many departments earlier this year will receive a $1 an hour raise.
The proposed budget will not have to dip into the city’s fund balance, McDuffie said.
“We feel confident our projections are sound,” she said.
A copy of the proposed budget is available on the city’s website for public review. The budget is scheduled to be discussed at upcoming meetings, with approval to send to the state on June 15.
Commissioners approved funding from the American Rescue Plan for the city’s 50% share for a new medical facility on Ellis Street in downtown Brunswick. Program services will include medical treatments to those disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and those who have suffered from health inequalities during the pandemic.
Funds for program services will be provided by the American Rescue Plan Act funds. The Glynn County Commission will consider the same request to fund 50% of the first year of the clinic’s budget Thursday’s meeting.
Commissioners also approved an agreement for the installation of new wayfinding signs in the city. The signs will be consistent with other directional signs in the county and on Jekyll Island that will be erected in coming months.
One question raised with the picture on the logo, which is a live oak. Commissioner Julie Martin said she expected the city’s logo to be a steam ship, instead of the tree used for the county signs.
McDuffie said she’d check with the Georgia Department of Transportation to determine if the logo can be changed in the city.