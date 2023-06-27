Representatives of The Well, neighborhood planning association leaders and city officials will meet on Wednesday in City Hall to discuss the daytime shelter’s reopening and security plans.

“The purpose is so The Well, since they said that they are proposing operational and security changes, (can tell the public) what that plan is,” said City Manager Regina McDuffie.

