Representatives of The Well, neighborhood planning association leaders and city officials will meet on Wednesday in City Hall to discuss the daytime shelter’s reopening and security plans.
“The purpose is so The Well, since they said that they are proposing operational and security changes, (can tell the public) what that plan is,” said City Manager Regina McDuffie.
Jenna Kennedy, operations manager for FaithWorks, which operates the facility, said many changes have been made to The Well’s operations and security during the 65-day closure imposed by the City Commission in April. Just to name a few, she said The Well will prohibit loitering outside the building, daytime or nighttime; beef up its background checks to include contacting parole officers assigned to guests; upgrade the building’s software to alert The Well’s staff when an individual is not supposed to be in the building; and a new security camera system.
The meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. and will be held on the second floor of City Hall, 601 Gloucester St., according to Neighborhood and Community Services Director David Bravo.
City commissioners imposed a 65-day closure on The Well on April 19. The closure began on April 22 and expires tomorrow.
The daytime homeless shelter’s leadership plans on reopening the facility, but it may not be ready to do so just yet. Kennedy said there is no firm reopening date as of Monday.
The closure came amid downtown citizens and business owners pressuring the commission with their concerns and a string of five violent incidents. All five allegedly involved homeless persons and at least one suspect had recently used The Well’s services.
City officials and law enforcement say Brunswick’s downtown area has been much safer and easier to manage for the Brunswick Police Department since the closure, while the Urbana-Perry Park neighborhood — where two pastors have set up a tent to shelter homeless people from the elements at the corner of G and Gordon streets — has seen an increase in calls to police, primarily regarding suspicious persons.
In an effort to exercise control over future homeless shelters and services, the city passed a new ordinance in April. The Well didn’t need permits to open in 2015, city commissioners say, but the new ordinance requires homeless shelters, day shelters or service providers to get a conditional use permit and meet other criteria relating to public safety, proximity to schools, drug rehab centers and children’s shelters, and involvement with neighborhood planning assemblies, business owners and residents.
Conditional-use permits must be reviewed by the city’s Planning and Appeals Commission and the city commission, and are subject to public hearings.
The rules also ban loitering and camping and give commissioners the authority to deny a new facility based on “character and mental capacity to conduct the business;” personal associations; past arrest records; reputation; and past performance operating similar facilities.
It’s the city’s position that The Well shouldn’t reopen in its current location and should instead seek permits under the city’s new rules. Otherwise, McDuffie said the city “is prepared to take some legal action against The Well.”
“We really want to continue to improve the environment downtown,” McDuffie said. “Since The Well had such an adverse impact, I just feel it’s not appropriate to reopen at this time.”
Kennedy said FaithWorks wants to be beneficial to the community and maintain good communication with the city and citizens while also reaching out to the homeless population.
“We’re happy they’re wanting to talk,” Kennedy said.