The debate surrounding a Confederate monument in downtown Brunswick won’t end if city commissioners vote at Wednesday’s meeting to remove it.
Mayor Cornell Harvey expects a legal challenge to follow. One concern Harvey has is the potential for the monument to become a public safety concern if an attempt is made to topple it.
“It’s going to continue to be contentious to everyone in the city who wants it removed,” he said. “It still presents an issue of vandalism.”
While many are calling for the monument to be removed from Hanover Square, where it’s stood since 1902, it will likely take more than a vote by city commissioners.
“We realize there is a state law prohibiting us from removing it or destroying it,” Harvey said. “It’s a symbol of history. But it may not be the symbol of history it represents for me.”
If commissioners vote to remove the monument and the city prevails in the expected legal challenge, the question that begs asking is what are the city’s options?
They can ask the court permission to put it in a museum, store it or move it to another location.
Realistically, destroying the monument is not an option, though some are concerned the simple act of trying to move it could cause catastrophic damage. Harvey, however, said he believes the monument could be safely moved to another location.
Harvey said city attorney Brian Corry is “working diligently” to determine the city’s legal options regarding the monument.
“The legalities may make it difficult to move forward,” he said.
Harvey believes the option that would satisfy the most people is to move the monument to Oak Grove Cemetery, where grave sites of Confederate and Union soldiers are located. The idea has the support of some, like Bennie Williams, commander of the local Sons of Confederate Veterans chapter.
Williams also wants city officials to follow state law and move the monument legally.
Relocating the monument to the cemetery may not make everyone happy, though.
“There are other people buried in the cemetery, as well,” he said.
Harvey said he expects a decision at Wednesday’s meeting unless Corry has not completed his legal research regarding the monument.
“There’s a possibility because we’re checking out all the options,” Harvey said of a potential delay in a final decision.
But Harvey said the issue has been discussed long enough, and it’s time to vote.
“We’re heard about all we can hear,” he said. “I think people are looking for solutions rather than battle lines.”
The fate of the monument is not the only item on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting.
Before the decision about the monument, the meeting will open with a discussion about possible revisions to the city’s stormwater management ordinance from city engineer Garrow Alberson.
City commissioners will also be asked to consider hiring another stormwater utility crew to help with ditch maintenance at the meeting. A prison work detail helped a city utility crew maintain the ditches, but that crew has not been allowed to participate in the work program since the coronavirus outbreak began earlier this year.
The crew would be hired in under the city’s new salary structure, with a starting wage of $11 an hour, plus benefits. Once the prison work details are allowed to participate in the work program, city manager Regina McDuffie said there will be plenty of work to keep the inmates busy.
City officials will also consider the approval of 17 alcohol beverage license renewal requests.