City officials had plans for continued improvements to Brunswick’s parks and squares with SPLOST revenue.
Now that voters have rejected the most recent referendum to renew the 1-cent tax, city officials are seeking other ways to accomplish the goal of upgrading the appearance and functionality of city parks.
City Manager Regina McDuffie plans to solicit businesses, organizations and individuals for sponsorships and donations. Groups are also encouraged to volunteer labor and materials for projects.
McDuffie made a presentation in February with ambitious plans to improve the landscaping and overall appearance of structures in parks and squares a month before the SPLOST referendum was voted down.
The plan included repairs and improvements at 10 city parks: College, Goodyear, Griffin, Johnston, Inez Williams, Perry, Palmetto, Orange, Urbana and the dog park near Howard Coffin.
Planned improvements include the installation of playground equipment, pavilions, grills, picnic tables, benches and trash receptacles, as well as repair to fencing and other existing structures.
Additional improvements were planned at Howard Coffin, Overlook and Liberty Ship parks with designated SPLOST dollars.
“As we continue to deal with the impact of the pandemic, the parks can provide great outdoor recreational opportunities for residents and citizens,” she said.
Mayor Cornell Harvey said McDuffie’s plan to solicit businesses and organizations to support city parks is a great way to help improve the city.
“A lot of people use those parks, especially the kids,” he said. “We need to have some businesses sponsor programs.”
Interested parties are asked to call the city manager’s office at 912-267-5500 for more information or email dmcraig@cityofbrunswick-ga.gov.