Brunswick officials will attend the Jan. 17 Glynn County Commission work session to seek support for the city’s plans to provide a public transportation system.
Brunswick City Manager Regina McDuffie told officials at Tuesday’s Golden Isles Development Authority meeting that the system would be an on-demand service managed by a third party instead of a traditional bus service with fixed routes. She compared the service to rides provided by Uber.
The service could also provide transportation outside city limits to exits on Interstate 95.
In other business, authority president Ryan Moore said the authority could close on the purchase of a 500-acre tract by mid February if everything goes as planned.
MAP International has also started work on a 40,000-square-foot expansion of its facility at Brunswick-McBride Industrial Park.
“We’re excited to keep them here in Brunswick,” he said.
Moore also gave updates on the Grits & Issues and the teacher externship program.
Jack Kilgore, a board member, said he was happy to see officials from Camden and McIntosh counties attend the Grits & Issues meeting.
Moore said the teacher externship program, where teachers spend several days at some of the county’s largest employers to learn more about the jobs available and the training necessary to get hired, was a success.
“It’s interesting to see what teachers learned,” Moore said.
In fact, the program is so successful, and the demand by teachers to participate is so high, that Moore said the externships will now be offered twice a year.
“It’s a wonderful event,” he said. “It’s a wonderful program.”