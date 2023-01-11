Brunswick officials will attend the Jan. 17 Glynn County Commission work session to seek support for the city’s plans to provide a public transportation system.

Brunswick City Manager Regina McDuffie told officials at Tuesday’s Golden Isles Development Authority meeting that the system would be an on-demand service managed by a third party instead of a traditional bus service with fixed routes. She compared the service to rides provided by Uber.

More from this section

New downtown cafe opening Friday

New downtown cafe opening Friday

The Bubbling Cauldron in downtown Brunswick is opening a little later than anticipated, but the new opening date is much more on-brand — Friday the 13th.

Former ICE, FLETC official sentenced to 4 years in prison

Former ICE, FLETC official sentenced to 4 years in prison

A former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement official who worked at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center at Glynco will spend the next four years in prison and the six years following on probation after pleading guilty Friday to charges related to a Feb. 4, 2022, domestic violenc…